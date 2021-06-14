



White House press secretary-turned-Fox News contributor Kayleigh McEnany said she never lied when speaking on behalf of Donald Trump.

Speaking to a conservative group on Sunday, McEnany said of his first steps in the role: And then there was the question, will you ever lie to us ?, and I said without hesitation, no, and I do. never did, as a woman of faith. .

As the mother of baby Blake, as someone who has meticulously prepared in some of the most difficult institutions in the world, I have never lied. I researched my information, but that will never stop the press from calling you a liar.

The press questioned the veracity of McEnanys’ claims. The same goes for political fact checking sites. For example, Politifact gave McEnany pants on fire last September after telling reporters: The president has never downplayed the importance of the virus.

She was answering questions about the Washington Post’s Bob Woodward reporting, to whom Trump told in March 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic set in: To be honest with you, I always wanted to play it down. I always like to minimize it because I don’t want to create a panic.

Politifact said: The record shows she is wrong.

McEnany restarted the White House briefings after more than 400 days without a sub Stephanie Grisham. Sean Spicer and Sarah Sanders have also presided over a deterioration in press-White House relations and, critics say, the White House’s relationship to the truth.

Reporting on McEnany’s first appearance on May 1, 2020, the Guardian said that even during his assured debut, McEnany came close to peddling questionable information about Trump’s responses to the coronavirus pandemic (this president has always taken the party data) and allegations of sexual violence misconduct (He always told the truth).

The Washington Post fact-checkers put Trump’s final tally of false or misleading allegations at 30,573.

At the Turning Point USA Young Womens Leadership Summit in Dallas, McEnany said she found a motto for her press operation: Offense only.

Because I knew what we were up against. Republicans always have the headlines, the fake stories, the lies, if I can use that word, from the press. There is one standard for Democrats and another for Republicans, and we need to be offensive, confident, bold, and ready to call it. We cannot be silent.

Regarding the press’s alleged lies, McEnany cited coverage of the Lafayette Square clean-up, information on Russian bounties on US troops and the theory that the coronavirus escaped from a laboratory in China, all stories subject to evolving reports.

McEnany is one of many Trump White House veterans to have found roles at Fox News, where she is an Outnumbered commentator and co-host.

But when she was a press secretary, even Fox News cut her remarks when she advanced Trump’s lie that her loss to Biden was the result of electoral fraud.

In March, in response to news of McEnany’s new job, an anonymous Fox News member quoted by the Daily Beast referred to the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol as calling McEnany a mini-Goebbels who contributed to incite an insurrection against our democracy.

On Sunday, amid the outcry over her claim that she had never lied in Trump’s service, she tweeted: Haters will hate!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos