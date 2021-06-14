What is wrong with ASN after the institution was dissolved by Jokowi, where do you want it to be taken?

The Indonesian government continues to maximize all efforts to achieve the ideals of bureaucratic reform set out in the National Medium Term Plan 2020-2024 (RPJMN). One form is to rationalize state institutions. President Joko Widodo officially stipulates the dissolution of 10 (ten) non-structural institutions (LNS) which are mandated by Presidential Regulation number 112 of 2020.

The ten institutions that were dissolved were the National Research Council, the Food Safety Council, the Surabaya-Madura Regional Development Agency, the National Sports Accreditation and Standardization Agency, the Indonesian Commission of oversight of the Hajj, the National Economic and Industrial Committee, the Telecommunications Advisory Council. , the National Elderly Commission and Sports Agency, Indonesian Professionals and the Indonesian Telecommunications Regulatory Agency (Agus et al., 2021).

The dissolution of the LNS is seen as a constructive solution to resolve constitutional issues. This aims to proportionally consolidate state institutions, optimize employee performance, optimize national development strategic plans, create policies based on stronger legitimacy, prevent overlap or duplication of tasks and functions government agencies and reduce the burden on the state budget.

This move to dissolve LNS is not the first in President Jokowi’s era of leadership. At least during the period 2014-2020, President Jokowi officially revoked 37 LNS.

The essence of rationalization of institutions from the perspective of bureaucratic reform theory

Essentially, administrative reform or what is more commonly referred to as bureaucratic reform is a reform or a fundamental change of institutions or management towards good governance (MenpanRB, 2009). Referring to the theoretical perspective advanced by Hahn Been Lee in Leemans (1976), bureaucratic reform pursues three objectives, namely to improve governance, methods and performance (Katharina, 2013).

Hahn Been Lee (1967) also categorizes three forms of bureaucratic reform in developing countries, namely closed bureaucracy (closed bureaucracy), mixed bureaucracy (mixed bureaucracy), and an open bureaucracy (open bureaucracy). Based on these concepts and theories, the rationalization of this institution can be considered to have been perfectly targeted and has the effect of improving performance and saving the budget.

In addition, as an adherent to the open bureaucratic reform model, Indonesia has currently shown a more flexible and open recruitment model for the Civil State Apparatus (ASN). This can be seen in the possibility of private employees entering government.

Even so, Caiden’s (1969) perspective reminds us that the sustainability of bureaucratic reform is not without obstacles. Sometimes these obstacles come from the internal bureaucracy itself, among others, there is always the assumption that it is difficult to change or correct an existing system, the lack of advocacy for reform in terms of supporting the stakeholders and leadership initiatives, political influence at low commitment and inconsistency in the implementation of bureaucratic reform.

Non-structural institutions as state equipment

The existence of the formation of non-structural institutions (LNS) is often interpreted in terms of support to state institutions (auxiliary state body) as a form of special government mission if the main institutional body (main state organs) unable to fulfill their duties and functions (Sujatmiko, 2021).

The Ministry of State Apparatus Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reform (Menpan RB) is the agency authorized to oversee the policy of dissolving the LNS. PANRB Minister Tjahjo Kumolo said the policy will not eliminate original duties and functions, but will be integrated into appropriate ministries and institutions (MenpanRB, 2020). This is not only related to duties and functions, but also includes funding, assets and records.

The government is optimistic that the simplification of the state’s institutional structure will reduce the fiscal burden by over IDR 200 billion, so that the government can pursue a budget-based planning system. money tracking program.

Government commitment to bureaucratic reform should be systematically monitored, as the potential for weakening the performance of ministries or institutions due to the addition of new burdens resulting from the integration of the tasks and functions of the dissolved LNS may occur (MenpanRB, 2020).

Lembaga Bubar, ASN Adu Nasib Kemana?

The dissolution of the institution, which was originally under the pretext of efficiency, has indeed sparked a controversy over the certainty of the fate of the affected Civil State Apparatus (ASN), whether it is channeled to the ministries. / institutions concerned or that there is the possibility of being completely dismissed.

The head of the Public Relations, Law and Cooperation Office of the State Civil Service Agency (BKN) Paryono explained that honorary employees will automatically be made redundant if the institution experiences a downsizing because it There are no special provisions governing the management of honorary employees (Republika. id, 2020).

The ASN defined in the law is only divided into two forms, namely Civil Servants (PNS) and PPPK (State Employees with Employment Contract). For this reason, BKN cannot protect the remuneration of employees outside ASN.

In article 241 of the government regulation number 11 of 2017 concerning the management of civil servants, it is regulated with regard to the policy of dismissal of employees due to downsizing of the organization. If there is a downsizing of the establishment that results in a surplus of PNS, the PNS must first be distributed to other government agencies, if the PNS in question cannot be distributed and has reached the age 50 with a ten-year working period, then the civil servant is respectfully dismissed by obtaining labor rights in accordance with the provisions of the legislation.

If a civil servant cannot be disbursed and has not reached the age of 50 with a working period of less than 10 years, waiting costs are granted for a maximum of 5 (five) years. If the five-year waiting period has not been allocated, then the civil servant is respectfully dismissed and granted employment rights in accordance with the provisions of the legislation with a pension guarantee which will be granted to him when he reaches the end of the year. age 50.

BKN guarantees that there is no alternative government policy to prematurely retire employees, unless the request for retirement is actually made by the person concerned.

On the other hand, the board of directors of the Indonesian civil service body Zudan Arif gave an answer to the question of downsizing of this institution, he asked the government to participate to pay attention to the fate of the ASN after the dissolution of the institution with humanist tolerance among officials (Republika.id, 2020).

The ASN employees concerned must be offered an offer adapted to their individual preferences. For example, an affected employee has the right to submit a transfer offer based on the family’s home area or based on scientific expertise and training.

In principle, the dissolution of the institution is indeed a decisive step in the pursuit of the ideals of bureaucratic reform. However, the government must carefully ensure that this policy does not undermine the existence of ASN and guarantees their rights at work in accordance with the regulations in force.

