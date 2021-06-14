Poor to bear the burden of new taxes: ex-PM – Journal





KARACHI: Former prime minister and top Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Sunday that the 2021-22 federal budget was only for the benefit of the rich, as the working class and the poor would support the largest 343 billion rupees.

This budget is a budget for ATMs, which would only benefit government ATMs, Abbasi said in a thinly veiled reference to donors to the ruling Pakistan party Tehreek-i-Insaf.

Speaking at a press conference here in Karachi at the Muslim League House, he said there was nothing new in the budget for the next fiscal year as Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin delivered the same budget speech he gave 12 years ago when he was finance minister in the federal government led by the Pakistan People’s Party.

Mr. Abbasi asked what measures the government will take to reduce inflation, electricity tariffs as well as the prices of sugar and flour.

Shahid Khaqan and Miftah Ismail raise several budget questions

He said the government led by Imran Khan had already imposed 1,200 billion rupees in taxes since taking office and that the budget for the next fiscal year provided for additional taxes of 343 billion rupees.

He said the facts could not be changed by telling lies. You cannot increase income just by selling assets.

Alleging that the budget was presented on the basis of flawed numbers, he questioned the government’s claims to increase national income by 24 percent when it failed to increase income even by 20 percent over the past three years.

He said governments’ estimates of income from previous years had turned out to be wrong. He said that, according to the budget documents, 265 billion rupees would be collected through indirect taxation, which would place an additional burden on the masses.

Accompanied by former Minister of Finance Miftah Ismail, he said the government was talking about an income of Rs 1.15 billion without saying the source of this income.

He said that in addition to taxing oil, LNG and RLNG, the government imposed a 17% tax on machinery and was now talking about privatizing two power plants set up during the prime minister’s tenure. era, Nawaz Sharif.

The PML-N leader said that currently the country’s total exports were lower than in 2018. The government had failed to increase exports despite the massive depreciation of the rupee against the dollar.

He said wheat flour was available for Rs 35 per kilo in 2018, but today it is available for Rs 80 per kilo and a further increase in its price was to be feared.

He said sugar was available for Rs 53 per kilogram in 2018 and now the price of the commodity has reached Rs 120 per kilogram; the government had taxed him again. The prices of infant formula and dairy products would increase further due to the imposition of new taxes.

The former prime minister said that in the past three years, the number of people living below the poverty line has reached 20 million. The number of unemployed in the country had also increased and about five million people were unemployed during the three-year rule of the PTI.

Speaking on the occasion, Miftah Ismail said the government should have granted a tax exemption to employees in the budget. He said no previous government had included the proceeds of privatization in revenue.

He said electricity tariffs would be further increased due to the taxation of crude oil.

Senior PML-N leaders Nasiruddin Mehmood, Khawaja Tariq Nazeer and others were present on the occasion.

Posted in Dawn, le 14 June 2021

