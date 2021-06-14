Boris Johnson heads to NATO summit as relations with Russia at lowest since Cold War

Russia will be at the top of NATO’s agenda today as alliance leaders gather for their first summit since the start of the pandemic.

Boris Johnson is flying to Brussels for crucial talks where he will warn his counterparts of the growing threat posed by Vladimir Putin’s regime.

The Prime Minister is expected to highlight cyber attacks on Western democracies, Kremlin submarines stalking the British coast and Moscow’s interference in foreign elections as he sounds the alarm.

He is also expected to cite the botched assassination attempt of a former Russian double agent in Salisbury in March 2018 as proof of Russia’s danger.

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia survived poisoning with a novichok nerve agent. But Briton Dawn Sturgess died after being accidentally infected.

Emphasizing the alliance's role in Britain's security, Mr Johnson said last night: NATO is not just important to UK security, it's our security.







NATO owes the billion people we protect every day to constantly adapt and evolve to meet new challenges and face emerging threats.

This will ensure that NATO remains the foundation of global defense for generations to come.

He added: As we recover from the global devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic, we must do so with a solid foundation.

The peace and stability brought by NATO have been the basis of global prosperity for more than 70 years, and I have every confidence that it will continue to do so now.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told Times Radio: The relationship between NATO and Russia is at a low point, the lowest point since the end of the Cold War and we are seeing a pattern of Russian behavior.

We see the will to use military force against the neighbors; Ukraine, Georgia.

But we also see cyber attacks, we see attempts to interfere in our democratic political processes, to undermine confidence in our institutions and efforts to divide us.

We have to take this very seriously, we have to strengthen our cyber defenses, we have to exchange intelligence, we have to be vigilant and aware of all these different tools of aggressive action, military and non-military, cyber and others. aggressive actions against NATO allies.

The leaders’ meeting will be their first face-to-face summit since Joe Biden replaced Donald Trump as President of the United States.

Biden meets with Russian leader Putin in Geneva for talks on Wednesday.

It comes after former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger recently warned that the West was in danger of getting embroiled in a new Cold War.







Military leaders said the threat from the Kremlin was higher than at any time since the last one ended.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said yesterday that the West must adapt to the new threats we face.

But, speaking at the G7 summit in Cornwall, he offered Moscow an olive branch.

We must be absolutely clear with Russia and other hostile states that we will hold them accountable and apply a cost to them for their malicious behavior, he said.

We would like to put the relationship back on a better footing. The door to diplomacy is always ajar, always open for better behavior.

The Prime Minister’s spokesperson said: As with any country in the world, we want to have a constructive relationship with them.

But with Russia, it is clear that there are actions that we have spoken about many times that mean that we cannot normalize relations until these things are resolved.