Hagia Sophia, the nest and the infidel Atatürk

Hagia Sophia is at the center of political controversy in Turkey. The conversion of the museum housed in a 6th century Christian church in Istanbul into a mosque by presidential decree has sparked a great debate in the country. Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ decision is considered a turning point for the Turkish president, having generated religious, cultural, social and political consequences.

The Hagia Sophia Mosque has become the nest for enemies of the secular republic of Turkey who are emboldened by the AKP government, historian Osman Selim Kocahanoglu wrote in a commentary for the Cumhuriyet newspaper. The latest controversy was sparked by Imam Mustafa Demirkan, who, during Friday prayers in Hagia Sophia on May 28, called Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Turkey, a tyrant and infidel. All this was said in the presence of the President of Turkey, who had previously recited verses from the Quran. Demirkan said that Hagia Sophia was built as a temple, but there was a time in Turkey when the country’s rulers limited Islamic prayers and turned the site into a museum. Those who did this are tyrants. Who could be more unfaithful than them? he said.

The comments sparked a backlash from Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chairman Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who said they were creating enmity towards Kemal Atatürk and the Turkish Republic.

It was not the first attack on the founder of the Turkish Republic. When the first Islamic prayer took place on July 24, 2020, Ali Erbas, head of the Directorate of Religious Affairs of Turkey, spoke from the pulpit of Hagia Sophia, sword in hand: In our faith, property a charitable trust is inviolable; whoever touches it burns. The will of the benefactor is irrevocable; whoever violates it is cursed. Erbas’s comments were seen as targeting Atatürk because it was he who violated the conqueror’s will by turning Hagia Sophia into a museum in 1934.

The rules of Islam

Opposition parties have also criticized the first Imam of Hagia Sophia, Mehmet Boynukalin, who was appointed as soon as his status changed. In social media posts, Boynukalin called for the abolition of the secular state and the application of Islamic law in Turkey. Turkey must return to the rules of Islam, he said. His messages also provoked reactions within the ruling party. As a result, he was asked to leave his post in April.

Political analysts and opposition parties claim that the conversion of Hagia Sophia sparked a coordinated attack on the secular state and the memory of Ataturk. Since Hagia Sophia was turned into a mosque, there has been a sharp increase in attacks on Turkey’s founder Kemal Ataturk and insults against him. It must stop. Ataturk’s legacy was not the sword but an olive branch for world peace, political analyst Sedat Ergin told the Hurriyet newspaper. Historian Zafer Toprak said of Hagia Sophia that Ataturk’s decision was also based on respect for the cultures that existed before the Ottoman Empire. There was also a political dimension which included the Eastern Roman Empire. With his decision, Atatürk had made Hagia Sophia part of the world’s cultural heritage.

Hakki Uyar, professor of Turkish history, says all this rhetoric inside Hagia Sophia shows that their confrontation with the founding members of the Turkish Republic and Atatürk is not over. What Ataturk did was put religious conflicts aside and start a fight for culture. Hagia Sophia was not the symbol of confrontation but of compromise with the West. Sadly, no other country in the world is more in conflict with the founder of that same country.

In the first days after the imams’ remarks at Hagia Sophia, the government’s reaction was subdued. However, Erdogan’s nationalist ally Devlet Bahceli reacted on June 1. Kemal Ataturk is our red line and that of our nation. Without Atatürk, instead of hearing the sound of the Imam when you were born, you might be baptized. Likewise, ruling AKP party spokesman Omer Celik tweeted that Ataturk saved our country, our people, our mosques. Analysts say the government’s reaction only came after an outcry from many Turkish citizens, not just pro-Ataturks.

Mosque fetish

Many commentators say that Hagia Sophia is part of Erdogan’s policy because he sees mosques as part of his strategy. Cumhuriyet commentator Orsan Oymen talks about a mosque fetish. He says that on April 28, Erdogan inaugurated a mosque in Taksim Square, a symbol of the Kemalist state. This happened after he turned Hagia Sophia into a mosque and after he built Turkey’s largest Islamic temple, the Camlica Mosque. The president said these mosques were his dream. But these have nothing to do with the dreams of ordinary people. These are the dreams of Erdogan, the AKP and some Islamic sects that support them. People dream of social and economic justice, decent wages and independent justice. There are over 85,000 mosques in Turkey and most of them are empty six days a week, he said.

Last Friday, Erdogan inaugurated a new mosque in Zonguldak. I believe that every mosque we build is a spiritual guardian that protects the future of our people and our country, he said before explaining his decision to convert Hagia Sophia into a mosque. We clung to this land and made it our land with our blood, our flag and the sound of prayer heard from mosques. This is why it was important to reopen Hagia Sophia as a mosque of worship, because it is a legacy of conquest, he said.