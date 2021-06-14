Leaders Commit to Providing Vaccines and Exposing Abuse of Rights to China; 10 points





The leaders of the rich countries of the Group of Seven (G7) have pledged more than a billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to the poorest countries and pledged to help developing countries grow their economies in the fight against the climate change. At the 44th G7 summit, leaders agreed to challenge China’s non-market economic practices and call on Beijing for rights violations in Xinjiang and Hong Kong. Speaking at the 2021 G7 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that India is a natural ally of the G7 countries to defend shared values ​​against a host of threats stemming from authoritarianism, terrorism and violent extremism, disinformation and economic coercion. Here are the highlights of the 44th G7 summit: As chair of the G7, the UK invited India, Australia, South Korea and South Africa to the summit as guest countries.

In a session on “Open Societies and Open Economies” at the G7 summit, Prime Minister Modi virtually addressed the rally and highlighted India’s civilizational commitment to democracy, freedom of thought and freedom, according to Foreign Ministry (MEA) Additional Secretary (Economic Relations) P Harish.

Modi also highlighted the revolutionary impact of digital technologies on social inclusion and empowerment in India through applications such as Aadhaar, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and JAM (Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile) trinity.

The MEA added that India’s participation in the G7 sessions reflected the understanding within the bloc that the resolution of “the greatest global crisis of our time” is not possible without the involvement and support of the India in a reference to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at the G7 Leaders’ Summit in South West England, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the fantastic degree of harmony within the re-energized group, which met in person for the first time. times in two years.

G7 leaders have expressed that international cooperation is back after the upheaval caused by the pandemic and the unpredictability of former US President Donald Trump. They wanted to make it clear that the club of wealthy democracies that are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States is a better friend of poorer nations than authoritarian rivals. like China, Johnson said.

The British Prime Minister said the G-7 will demonstrate the value of democracy and human rights to the rest of the world and help the world’s poorest countries develop in a clean, green and sustainable way.

The G-7 also supported a minimum tax of at least 15% on large multinational corporations to prevent companies from using tax havens to avoid taxes, championed by the United States and is in line with the president’s goal Joe Biden to focus the summit on ways democracies can support a fairer global economy by working together.

The leaders also said they would assert their values ​​by calling on China to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms in Xinjiang, where Beijing is accused of committing serious human rights violations against the Uyghur minority, and in the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong.

China retaliated by saying that the days when global decisions were dictated by a “small group” of countries are over, fighting back at the G-7 summit where Beijing was at the center of harsh criticism of the origins of COVID-19, human rights violations, and its mega Belt and Road initiative. With PTI inputs For in-depth, objective and above all balanced journalism, Click here Subscribe to Outlook Magazine

