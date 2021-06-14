Planting in progress for forest growth – Journal





RAWALPINDI: Planting saplings for forest growth on hectares of barren, uncultivated private land was initiated by the Punjab Forestry Department, Rawalpindi Division, under Prime Minister Imran Khans Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Project (TBTTP ).

In Chakwal district alone, 5,000 kanals of land have so far been turned into dense forests, said Sher Afzal Raja, district forestry manager, adding that 400,000 saplings will be distributed to farmers.

He urged farmers and cultivators to resettle their barren land through afforestation and announced that the forestry department would provide them with saplings at the rate of Rs 2 per plant. Farmers will plant these saplings in their arid lands and the department will help them grow these saplings appropriately, he said, adding that millions of these plants would be given to farmers in all districts and tehsils in the division. .

Practical measures have also been taken to extend forests on lands belonging to the department and protect existing forests, which has led to a massive increase in forest area for the first time. Along with these practical and robust measures, we are also raising awareness to highlight the need and importance of trees for which a massive advertising campaign has been launched, he said.

Meanwhile, Conservator of Forests (North) Saqib Mehmood said the Rawalpindi Forest Department planted nearly 5 million saplings in civilian division areas during the 2020-21 fiscal year.

He said intense efforts are being made by the relevant departments to make all available areas green. He said the Plant for Pakistan campaign had been launched in the region and the forestry department had planted over 3.6 million saplings in the four districts of the Civil Division and over 1.3 million on land. private during the 2020-21 fiscal year. He said that as part of the campaign, saplings were being planted in government forests, on the lands of several ministries, the Ministry of Defense and private lands in the region.

The conservative said the government was making efforts to mitigate the effects of pollution through aggressive planting in the country. Thanks to effective awareness campaigns, the tendency to plant saplings had increased dramatically and citizens began to play their part.

Posted in Dawn, le 14 June 2021

