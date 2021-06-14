The Limits of a Soft-Soft Approach to China’s Climate

With climate risk currently on the agenda of many Asian regulators, now is the time for the world’s largest asset managers to demand a greater level of transparency from the companies in which they invest. Especially those that are based in China.

Last September, President Xi Jinping announced he was targeting 2030 for peak carbon emissions and 2060 for carbon neutrality. A laudable gesture, of course, but bad information about climate risks threatens to put the brakes on things.

From Hong Kong’s perspective, it’s not hard to see why China might want to avoid the S and G nicknames of environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG). But ignoring the E is less forgivable.

Last year, Ping An Insurance became so frustrated with the lack of adequate information on climate risks in the country that it released a report urging regulators to develop a more harmonized and unified set of guidelines on what companies should disclose. He noted that there are nine separate sets of guidelines that listed companies can choose to follow, causing great confusion.

The report’s authors have since softened their position, stating Risk.net recently things have improved since the report was first published.

But the fact remains that climate disclosures are still not mandatory in the country, even for listed companies, and many organizations remain selective about what information they choose to share.

Investors in China who was, according to one A report, the biggest recipient of foreign direct investment in 2020 has a central role to play in getting things done.

But many still take a low-key engagement approach to enact change: a gentle reminder of climate risk responsibilities here, an awareness point there.

Although this is really the Asian way, push them in the right direction; Avoid brash and demonizing campaigns, such a gentle and gentle approach can only go so far as this month’s cover suggests.

Asset managers now need to think about what more they should be doing. Other options are available.

They could, for example, ask directors to account for any loopholes in company policy, by voting against them at shareholder meetings (when local rules allow). They could also consider formally submitting recommendations for change to an offending company, which is not a course of action generally favored by large shareholders, especially in Asia, but one that should at least be considered. .

If all else fails, investors could, of course, still get rid of stocks that don’t fit with their overall sustainability strategy.

Retaining the shares of the world’s worst polluters is not only bad for the image of an asset manager. It can also be bad risk management practice, especially for asset managers who manage long-term investment strategies that may very well be disrupted by the effects of climate change.

Tariq Fancy, who was previously director of sustainability investments at BlackRocks, says it’s incumbent on asset managers to start thinking about climate risk as early as possible, and to ensure they have sufficient access to them. datasets they need to stay on track. at the top of the problem.

This means stepping up corporate oversight, forcing boards to tackle the problem head-on, and working with regulators to improve consistency in disclosures.

The world’s largest asset managers carry weight. They have to make sure they use it.