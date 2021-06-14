Dhani and Rizwan propel Sultans to landslide victory over Zalmi – Newspaper





ABU DHABI: Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot as Peshawar Zalmi wicket keeper Kamran Akmal looks on during the Pakistan HBL Super League match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday evening.

KARACHI: Inspired by the decisive contributions of Mohammad Rizwan and Shahnawaz Dhani, Multan Sultans remained firmly on track for the HBL Pakistan Super League 6 qualifiers in Abu Dhabi after passing Peshawar Zalmi by eight wickets at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday.

Rizwan led forward as Multan chased a 167 goal to score their second straight return leg win, the third in seven games as the opener sparkled with an unbeaten 82.

The result virtually sealed the fate of the less well-placed Quetta Gladiators in the race for the next phase while confirming Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars as the first teams to qualify.

Peshawar has paid dearly to be offline with the new ball, and no one has set a worse example than Wahab Riaz. The skipper not only played a few wide passes, but also lost 15 points in the first round.

Heavy dew in the final hours of the evening helped Multan score freely as the bowlers struggled to grab the ball.

After Shan Masood fell to fourth, Rizwan, who slammed nine limits and a six-brace, including winning points during his 56-ball stay, and Sohaib Maqsood (61 of 31 balls, five sixes and four four) shared a second- 116 window partnership from 76 deliveries.

Sohaib mainly took care of the six and a particular taste for the slow bowling of Fabien Allen’s left arm, bringing the West Indian international three times into the stand. Rizwan was brilliant in the rotation of the strike and calmly passed 400 points in the current edition when he hit 74.

Earlier in the play, the star with the ball was Dhani after Rizwan chose to play first. Born in Larkana, the 22-year-old has been a true inspiration to Multan Sultans and has continued to grow as a strong contender for a place on any top cricket team since he made his mark. surface in the last domestic season by grabbing a career. best 4-31, while also ensuring Multan leads the batting and bowling standings.

The lanky right armorer hampered Peshawar Zalmis’ hope of building on the excellent partnership of 71 at the first wicket in the first eight and a half by hitting twice in each of his first two.

Kamran Akmal slapped a plug straight into Imran Tahir’s throat at the third man after making 35 of 27 deliveries (five limits). Shoaib Maliks’ attempt to push through to the next delivery was easily poached by Rizwan.

After failing to make much of an impact in the last two games, Haider Ali seemed keen to rediscover his form. However, the youngster recklessly tried to clear the infield, but the lack of elevation resulted in his fall for a 30-ball 28. Rovman Powell came and went in the same over, defeated by the Dhani speed generated by the slow surface.

David Miller’s ephemeral stint in PSL since he was needed by South Africa for their Twenty20 International series in the West Indies then ended in a spectacular dismissal of Rizwan, who scampered and then changed direction to catch the ball. with gloves stretched out. The southpaw made 22 to leave Peshawar in conflict at 117-5 in the 16th.

Sherfane Rutherford, still trying to find his way in the T20 format, accelerated when it counted, leading his team to 166-7. The 22-year-old southpaw was brilliant late in the inning, breaking away to crush four sixes and two fours in a 40-ball 56, which was his second half-century at this level in 56 games.

Dashboard

PESHAWAR ZALMI:

Haider Ali c Muzarabani b Dhani 28 Kamran Akmal c Imran Tahir b Dhani 35 Shoaib Malik c Rizwan b Dhani 0D.A. Miller c Rizwan b Muzarabani 22R. Powell c Rizwan b Dhani 4S.E. Rutherford has exhausted 56F.A. Allen is exhausted 3Wahab Riaz is not out 0Umaid Asif is not out 4

EXTRAS: (B-2, LB-6, W-5, NB-1) 14TOTAL: (for seven weeks, 20 overs) 166FALL OF WKTS: 1-71 (Kamran), 2-71 (Malik), 3-84 (Haider), 4-88 (Powel), 5-117 (Miller), 6-161 (Rutherford), 7-162 (Allen). DIDN’T BAT: Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan.BOWLING: Imran Khan 4- 0-25-0 (2s); Sohail Tanvir 4-0-38-0 (2w); Muzarabani 4-0-37-1; Shahnawaz Dhani 4-0-31-4 (1nb, 1w); Imran Tahir 4-0-27-0.

SULTANS MULTAN:

Shan Masood c Kamran b Irfan 14 Mohammad Rizwan not released 82Sohaib Maqsood c Umaid b Imran 61R.R. Rossouw not released 0

EXTRAS: (LB-1, W-9) TOTAL: (for two weeks, 16.3 overs) 167 FALL OF WKTS: 1-45 (Shan), 2-161 (Sohaib).

DIDN’T BEAT: SO Hetmyer, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, B. Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dhani, Imran Khan, Imran Tahir.BOWLING: Wahab Riaz 3-0-33-0 (2w); Mohamed Irfan 4-0-24-1; M. Imran 2.3-0-34-1 (2w); Umaid Asif 3-0-36-0 Allen 4-0-39-0 (1w).

RESULT: Multan Sultans won by referees: Ahsan Raza and Aleem Dar.TV REFEREE: Asif Yaqoob MATCH REFEREE: Iftikhar Ahmed.MAN-OF-THE-MATCH: Shahnawaz Dhani (Multan Sultans). MONDAY FIXTURE: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings (9:00 am PST)

Posted in Dawn, le 14 June 2021

