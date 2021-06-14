Jokowi’s national secretariat confirms several politicians have been approached for help in the 2024 presidential election





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Secretary General of the National Secretariat (Seknas) Jokowi, Dedy Mawardi, confirmed President Joko Widodo’s statement that his party had been approached by a number of politicians who wanted to run as presidential candidates (candidates) in 2024. “And it’s not just the National Secretariat that is approached, but maybe other (voluntary) bodies as well. Approached in the sense of asking who the 2024 National Secretariat wants to support,” Dedy told Kompas.com. KAlthough having been approached by a number of personalities and politicians who wish to run as presidential candidates in the 2024 presidential election, Dedy said the National Secretariat would only follow Jokowi’s instructions not to rush to determine support. Also Read: Watcher: Jokowi’s Statement Is The Response To Why He Chooses Not To Volunteer, But Maintains It Therefore, Dedy said the National Secretariat is still waiting for President Jokowi’s leadership to determine support for the 2024 presidential election. When asked which characters and politicians approached Jokowi National Secretariat to be asked to support them, Dedy declined to name names. “You don’t have to (mention it), it won’t be good if you mention it later,” Dedy continued. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Register now E-mail Previously, Jokowi revealed that many parties have attracted volunteer organizations that are members of the Jokowi National Secretariat to benefit the 2024 presidential election. However, he did not mention in detail the party in question. This was conveyed by Jokowi during the National Leaders Meeting (Rapimnas) of the Jokowi National Secretariat held on Saturday (12/6/2021). Also Read: Jokowi Volunteers: As soon as Mr. Jokowi mentions the name, we immediately support and win “Soon it is there Jokowi volunteers Those who were drawn to A, have already been wooed to support person B, and been adopted by C, and so on, but there are still plenty of other volunteers still waiting, ”Jokowi said. However, he asked the volunteers to be patient and not to rush. He invited his volunteers to study the protest and the political maps well. According to him, there is still enough time to observe the situation. “Don’t rush, don’t rush (don’t rush),” Jokowi said. “When the time comes, I will speak. I will let you know where this large Jokowi volunteer ship will be headed,” he said.

