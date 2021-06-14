



Three years ago, it was Donald Trump who stunned NATO members at a summit in Brussels, warning that he might be ready to withdraw the United States from the Western military alliance if his others members were not increasing their defense spending.

At a summit in the same city on Monday, it fell to Joe Biden to repair the damage of four years of coasting theater from his predecessors, although experts warn the Trump era will have lasting consequences.

Rhetorically, at least, the omens are favorable. The US President has declared Natos Article 5, under which an armed attack on one limb is considered an attack on all, a sacred pledge last week.

Similar language and a respectful tone, long a hallmark of Biden, are expected in the Belgian capital, not least because the United States wants NATO, along with the G7, to take a stronger line against Russia, in especially on cyber warfare, and even China, not traditionally seen as an adversary.

US officials confidently informed ahead of the summit that this would be the first time NATO countries have taken up China’s security challenge.

Alliances General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg pledged a new cybersecurity policy and said relations with Russia, where most hacks originate from, were at their lowest since the end of the Cold War.

Karin von Hippel, executive director of the Royal United Services Institute think tank, said: Biden is arguably America’s most experienced foreign policy president. He really appreciates alliances and knows they are necessary to tackle issues like China.

But NATO allies also know that four years can go by quite quickly in world affairs. They know Trump, or a politician like him, could soon return to the presidency. They must imagine a world where the United States is not there all the time.

Until the election of Bidens, NATO was paralyzed or withdrawn. Three years ago, Trump arrived late for a morning session and embarked on a discussion about Ukraine’s membership application and the situation in Afghanistan with a theme of his own.

The president accused German Chancellor Angela Merkel of refusing to spend more on defense and went on to say that NATO allies should increase spending by January 2019 or Washington would go it alone.

No firm commitments were made in the emergency discussion that followed and most leaders left in a hurry, but Trump held a press conference and said, in a parallel universe, that the summit had was a great success. I am very consistent. I’m a very stable genius, he said, repeating an already familiar phrase.

NATO officials reduced the 2019 summit to London, but Trump ensured it was even shorter anyway, storming a group of leaders who were filmed mocking their lengthy press conferences. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had two faces, Trump said, accusing Ottawa of not spending enough on defense.

It was almost a relief that the coronavirus pandemic came in 2020, despite Trump ordering the withdrawal of 12,000 US troops from Germany, a decision Biden overturned. The idea that other NATO members should increase their defense spending and share more of the burden, however, united a series of US presidents.

At the NATO summit in Cardiff in 2014, when Barack Obama was president and Biden his deputy, members agreed to reverse defense spending cuts and raise them above 2% of GDP. Somewhat helped by the decline in GDP linked to the pandemic, the UK will reach 2.29% in 2021 and France 2.01%, but Germany’s spending stands at 1.53%.

Bidens’ commitment to American militarism is not absolute either. He followed up on Trump’s announcement of a withdrawal from Afghanistan, even though other NATO allies such as the UK would have preferred to continue the long-standing peacekeeping mission.

At a press conference on Friday, Stoltenberg was asked whether Trump’s absence would allow other members of the alliance to cut defense spending. In his response, he argued that the transatlantic bond within NATO goes beyond individual political leaders.

Von Hippel, however, cautioned against overconfident speech during what is likely to be an upbeat rally. The threat of another Trump should make Europeans less complacent, she said.

