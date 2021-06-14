In cooperation with TNI-Polri, Jokowi aims for 1 million Covid-19 vaccinations per day to be implemented in July





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo targets vaccine injection Covid-19 up to 1 million doses per day could be achieved by July 2021. Therefore, the President instructed TNI and Polri to support the implementation vaccination Covid19. This was conveyed by Minister of Health (Menkes) Budi Gunadi Sadikin in a virtual press release after a limited meeting with the President and the Coordinating Minister of the Economy at the Presidential Palace complex. , Monday (6/14/2021). “As for the acceleration of vaccination, it is conveyed to be accelerated. He asked that 700,000 per day this month can be reached. Then, 1 million vaccinations per day for next month can also be carried out.” , said Budi. Also Read: Jokowi Asks To Tighten Health Protocols When Eating Together “For this reason, he instructed TNI and Polri to jointly assist with the vaccination program through the local government in order to be able to vaccinate up to 400,000 (injections) per day,” he continued. Thus, later, up to 600,000 injections of the Covid-19 vaccine per day will be carried out through local government channels. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Register now E-mail At the same time, 400,000 injections of the Covid-19 vaccine per day will be carried out via the TNI and Polri central lines. “And we are being asked to make sure that the coordination is going well and that the vaccine supply is done properly. The president’s directive is that the vaccination be ramped up,” Budi said. Read also : Bekasi organizes vaccination against Covid-19 at stadium, Jokowi hopes it can be implemented in other regions Meanwhile, data from the Ministry of Health noted that the number of people injected with the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine through Sunday (6/13/2021) rose to 11,568,443 people. 20,158,937 people who were vaccinated with the first dose. The people who have been vaccinated come from health workers, government officials and the elderly. They are the targets of the second phase of the vaccination program.

