NATO summit to define a united response to cyber attacks





Biden focuses on building a more cohesive bond between America and its allies who had grown suspicious of US leadership after enduring four years of frequent abuse and abuse from Trump over the relevance of alliances multilateral organizations like NATO. Loading The latest administration disagreed with some of the major NATO members, including Britain, Germany and France, over Trump’s 2018 decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal negotiated under the Obama administration. The deal curtailed Iran’s uranium enrichment program in exchange for easing sanctions. Trump and other critics felt the deal gave Tehran too many economic advantages without doing enough to prevent Iran from eventually developing a nuclear weapon. The Biden administration is now looking for a way to resurrect the deal. Trump also complained that the NATO alliance allowed global parasitic countries to spend less on military defense at the expense of the United States and dismissed the alliance as obsolete. Biden offered a sharp retort on Sunday, saying: We don’t see NATO as some kind of protection racket. We believe that NATO is vital to our ability to maintain U.S. security for […] the rest of the century. And there is a real craze. President Joe Biden speaks at a press conference after attending the G7 summit in Cornwall, England. Credit:PA When members of the alliance last gathered for a summit in England in December 2019, Trump made headlines by calling Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron villains. Trump went on a rampage after Trudeau was caught in a hot mic chatting with other leaders about Trump turning photo opportunities into lengthy press conferences. Prior to the summit, Macron had declared NATO brain dead due to a vacuum in US leadership under Trump. Biden has already acknowledged during his tour of Europe that the alliance needs to ensure better burden sharing and needs better American leadership. Hes also highlighted the contributions of NATO members in the war in Afghanistan. The United States and the alliance end its involvement in the nearly 20-year-old war that has killed tens of thousands of Afghans and more than 3,500 American and Allied troops, including the last of the Australian advisers, all raising deep questions about whether NATO’s most ambitious effort was worth it. Loading The military effort followed the arrival in 2001 of a US-led coalition that overthrew the Taliban for harboring al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. For now, NATO plans to leave civilian advisers to help build government institutions. We don’t know who will protect them. The alliance is also considering whether to train Afghan special forces outside the country. NATO members are also expected to endorse a climate security action plan aimed at reducing greenhouse gases from military activities in line with national commitments made under the Paris Agreement and a commitment to strengthen deterrence from NATO to deal with threats from Russia and elsewhere, according to the White House. Biden is also due to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit. The two leaders were due to discuss Syria and Iran as well as the role that Turkey can play in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of American troops, according to the White House. Also on the agenda: How Washington and Ankara deal with some of our important differences on values ​​and human rights and other issues, Sullivan said. The volatile security situation in Libya, as well as overlapping concerns about China and Russia should also be discussed. PA

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos