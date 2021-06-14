Canada: Alberta Recognizes Celebrations for the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence | World news

Alberta has now become the first Canadian province to officially recognize the 75-week celebrations of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence Day, following a delay as Canada was caught in the handling of Covid -19.

A ministerial declaration was recorded in the provincial legislature marking the 75 weeks of global celebrations, which was officially launched by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12 this year. India will mark the 75th anniversary of Independence Day on August 15 next year.

The statement was delivered on the floor of the provincial legislature by Minister of Infrastructure Prasad Panda, an Indo-Canadian on behalf of Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women Leela Aheer.

Panda said he shared the statement with Canada’s Foreign Minister Marc Garneau.

Most foreigners who have never visited India cannot fully assess the breadth and diversity of the country. The kitchen changes every 200 miles (321 km) you travel in any direction; language and dialect are different every 300 miles (482 km); and cultural nuances subtly change as you travel across the country. This makes every Indian state unique, Panda told the Hindustan Times.

He said the ties that are developing between the province and India as tech majors like Infosys and Mphasis have recently established a presence in Alberta.

There are huge synergies between Canada and India. I believe that with a little common sense, business acumen and political will, we can forge an incredibly strong and mutually beneficial relationship, Panda said.