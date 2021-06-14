Why is Joe Biden upholding Trump’s nuclear expansion plans? – Mother Jones





When Joe Biden was elected president, critics of nuclear proliferation had high hopes. Here is a president who officially opposed unnecessary spending on nuclear weapons, someone who warned of the risks of an arms race days before Donald Trump took office. During the 2020 campaign, he even told the Council for a Livable World, a disarmament advocacy group, that the United States “does not need new nuclear weapons.”

Then, on May 28, the Biden administration released its first Defense Department budget proposal, quickly dashing the hopes of progressive activists and non-proliferation advocates. Biden asked Congress for $ 43.2 billion in nuclear spending, a slight drop from Donald Trump’s request of $ 44.5 billion last year. But instead of shutting down Trump’s most controversial agendas, Biden pledged to fund them at or above the level recommended by Trump’s latest budget. “They haven’t canceled any programs,” Kingston Reif, director of disarmament and threat reduction policy for the Arms Control Association, told me. “As far as I know, they haven’t changed the funding portfolio of any major modernization effort.

The move that baffled campaigners the most was Biden’s request for $ 5.2 million to develop a nuclear sea-launched cruise missile (SLCM). The idea is one of many Biden budget demands that were passed from the review of Trump’s nuclear posture in 2018, which called for more spending on new and existing nuclear weapons to combat the Russia and China.

Barack Obama’s administration withdrew the program more than a decade ago before Trump finally revived it. Campaigners see SLCM as a redundant and unnecessary program that is not worth the high cost and bureaucratic hassle of outfitting Navy ships for its use. The somewhat surprisingly Navy seems to agree. Days after Biden’s budget was released, Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Harker sent a note calling for reimbursement of the program.

In an organization as large and cumbersome as the US military, this kind of disagreement is not unusual. But they also raise the possibility that Biden’s budget proposal does not reflect his or the military’s final opinion on nuclear policy. It could simply be the result, as Reif put it, of a ‘turbulent’ transition by the Trump administration and a desire to maintain a ‘waiting model’ until Biden completes his own review. nuclear position. Little has been revealed about the review since Leonor Tomero, a Defense Ministry official specializing in nuclear and missile defense policy, revealed its existence in May during a congressional hearing.

The White House, when asked to match Biden’s budget with his previous comments on nuclear weapons, declined to comment, but administration officials have suggested that the ongoing nuclear policy review could change Biden’s position. (Every president since Bill Clinton has conducted their own nuclear policy review.)

Asked during a congressional hearing last Wednesday about the decision to continue funding several of Trump’s weapons programs, acting director of the management office, Shalanda Young, said: “The president remains committed to taking action to reduce the role of nuclear weapons in our national security strategy. ”

All this funding for a program that, if used, would signal the dawn of a nuclear apocalypse.

Campaigners are not too sure Biden will back up his previous words with action. On the one hand, his administration waited almost until Memorial Day to release his budget proposal much later than any presidential budget in recent memory. His budget also includes spending higher than what Trump’s own budgets predicted, a sign that the Biden administration remains committed to these programs despite cost overruns. In some cases, Biden plans to spend significantly more than Trump.

Tom Collina, policy director at the Plowshares Fund, which opposes nuclear proliferation, called Biden’s budget “disappointing” and didn’t predict much change from the last administration. “Budgets are the policy,” he said. “If I were a gambler, I would bet on politics and the budget, not on statements made as a candidate.”

Last summer, the Democratic Party adopted a platform calling Trump’s push to build new nuclear weapons “unnecessary, unnecessary and indefensible,” but in Biden’s first budget he not only continued all major agendas nuclear approved by Trump, but even signed huge funding. increases for them. For example, the Biden administration’s budget for the Department of Energy estimates it will cost $ 11.1 billion to produce plutonium at a government site in South Carolina, more than double what l The Trump administration had planned.

Last year, Trump requested $ 31 million to maintain the national stockpile of the B83-1 bomb, a nuclear weapon roughly 80 times more powerful than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima. Trump agreed to extend the life of the program last year and now, with Biden in office, the Department of Energy is asking $ 98.5 million to maintain him more than three times as much as Trump. All this funding for a program that, if used, would signal the dawn of a nuclear apocalypse.

The surge in funding reflects not only a renewed commitment to expanding America’s nuclear arsenal, but an unsustainable increase in the cost of nuclear modernization itself. The Congressional Budget Office estimated in 2019 that the United States would spend $ 494 billion on nuclear weapons over the next decade. Just two years later, that estimate has risen to $ 140 billion. Part of the problem stems from inflation, but the cost of producing and maintaining nuclear weapons has simply increased as government systems age.

Solving the problem would require collective recognition from the White House, the Pentagon, and Congress to contain costs, but there is little incentive to do so when there are economic benefits to a big budget for nuclear weapons. In Congress, a so-called ICBM coalition (named after the intercontinental ballistic missiles that carry nuclear weapons) campaigned to keep spending high. Composed primarily, but not exclusively, of Republican senators from states where ICBMs are produced or stored, this group has pushed for increased spending on nuclear weapons like SLCM, a “low yield” weapon that causes less damage than something. like the B83 gravity bomb, which is a “high yield” weapon. (This distinction erases how dangerous all modern nuclear weapons are. Even the least powerful nuclear weapons in the US stockpile are several times more powerful than the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.)

In 2019, during debate on the Defense Policy Bill that sets out the Pentagon’s annual priorities, House Democrats voted to deny authorization of another type of low-yield weapon, the nuclear warhead W76-2. At the time, House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith (D-Wash.) Said the move would prevent “some idiots in the Pentagon” from starting a nuclear war.

This provisional along with several other policy priorities pushed by progressives was removed from the final version of the bill thanks to the Republican-controlled Senate and W76-2 was rolled out last year. Today, a Democrat controls the White House and is pursuing the same platform his party voted against two years ago. (The language around nuclear policy can be disturbingly light-hearted given the wacky and terrifying nature of the subject. Low-output warheads are nicknamed “nuclear babies.” SLCM is a “slick-’em.”)

Biden faces very slim margins in both houses of Congress and progressive Democrats, no matter how inclined to push him back on nuclear spending, don’t seem likely to have the votes to challenge Biden given that the annual defense bill is often passed by a bipartisan majority. That doesn’t mean they won’t try. Shortly after the budget was released, several Congressional Democrats including Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) Rang the bell in Politico with disappointment. Khanna, a progressive member of the House Armed Services panel, criticized the decision to spend money “on new destabilizing weapons when we can extend the life of the ones we already have for much less.” Last year, he proposed an amendment to the Defense Policy Bill that would have reallocated $ 1 billion in nuclear spending to fighting the pandemic. It was rejected by the Democrat-controlled committee.

“Why are we spending $ 100 billion unnecessarily on new nuclear weapons when we don’t have to? Khanna tweeted last week. “The new and expensive ICBMs will not improve our deterrence. Rather, the $$ we save should be spent on threats we currently face, such as climate change and pandemics. ”

