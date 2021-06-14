



President Xi Jinping provided from China answer to Gauguin's questions in a UN speech in 2017. "Passing on the torch of peace from generation to generation, supporting development and making civilization prosper: this is what the peoples of all countries aspire to; it is also the responsibility that statesmen of our generation must assume. And from China proposal is: to build a community of destiny for humanity and to achieve shared and win-win development. " A human community of destiny belongs to all humans, respects sovereignty, and rejects an unequal system in which the weak depend on the powerful. from China The notion of such a community combines the Western concept of destiny which emphasizes inevitability and the Indian (Buddhist) concept which leans towards chance. Autonomy is a prerequisite. On this basis, it transcends differences of national interests. Common interests follow common responsibilities that lead to a shared future. In a decentralized world, humans need a guiding principle. This is where a human community of destiny comes in. The concept includes three missions: First, to advance common global development, promote the common rebirth of human civilizations and unite people across the world. Second, to offer a Chinese solution to the problems facing humanity. According to this concept, autonomy over destiny transcends center-periphery dependence, common destiny prevails over interdependence and the notion of a human community with a shared future prevails over paradoxes. Third, the new era defined by AI and IoE makes it possible to move from cultural exchange to innovation. This paves the way for a future where the theory of linear evolution no longer has a place, West-centrism is rejected, and anthropocentrism no longer prevails. These ideas are at the heart of a global community of destiny. Building it is not a hollow slogan, but achievable through the Belt and Road Initiative, a new form of international relations and a global network of connectivity partners. The interconnectedness of humans emphasizes control, rather than passive acceptance of fate.

