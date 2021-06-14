Boris Johnson will give a press conference in Downing Street at 6 p.m. on June 21

Boris Johnson is expected to give a press conference in Downing Street at 6 p.m. this evening to officially delay changes to the lockdown rules in England.

The Prime Minister is expected to postpone the June 21 unlock to four weeks after cases rose 49% in one week – with hospitalizations up 15%.

With more than 7,000 new cases reported per day, the prime minister refused to rule out a further postponement beyond July 19.

But the Times, the Telegraph and a Tory minister have all suggested he could make an exception for weddings, lifting the current 30-person cap for ceremonies, receptions, or both.

Health Minister Edward Argar said: “I know that marriages and people in this particular situation will be very much on his mind right now, this is one of the things he looked at.”

The fourth stage of the England roadmap aimed to remove all legal restrictions on social distancing, including in pubs and restaurants, and to remove the six-person limit for indoor gatherings, from the 21 June.







The discos could have reopened and the sporting and musical events could have taken place without distancing.

But a four-week deadline for the fourth stage would have been signed last night by a “quad” of conservative ministers.

It is understood that Chancellor Rishi Sunak – one of the four – is refusing calls to extend the leave program which begins to roll back on July 1 and ends completely on September 30.

Labor leader Keir Starmer is widely expected to support a delay, but will decide after meeting pundits Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance to discuss the latest data this morning.

The 6 p.m. press conference is later than usual as the Prime Minister is at the NATO summit in Brussels. He could be pushed back if he comes home late from the meeting.

Today, the government is also expected to release long-awaited criticism of social distancing rules and Covid passports – which MPs say are expected to be killed this weekend.

Authorities will also release new data on the rise of the Delta variant, first seen in India, which Argar says is around 40% more transmissible than the Kent strain. It was said to be 60% more transmissible.

The number of Delta variant cases in the UK exploded to 42,323 in one week, or nearly 30,000 the week before.

Former chief government scientist Sir Mark Walport said: “We are in the early stages of a third wave of this virus.”

Furious critics have criticized the government for failing to put India on the red list for weeks after warnings about the increase in cases in the country.

Ministers learned that the very similar mutant B.1.617.1 strain was in the UK on April 1 – but did not tell the public about it for two weeks.

And it was only a week later, on April 23, that India was placed on the red list.

Health Minister Edward Argar said today “there is no way of knowing” whether closing the borders earlier could have saved the end of the lockdown.

“It’s a guess. It’s possible, but there’s no way of knowing it,” he told Sky News.

“I think we have taken swift and decisive action – we have some of the strictest border regimes in the world when it comes to tackling the coronavirus.

“And I think we acted quickly and decisively when that was put on the list of worrisome variants.”

But while it is true that the B.1.617.2 variant was not found to be of concern until May 7, the similar strain B.1.617.1 was considered to be under investigation on April 1.

A series of government advisers predicted a delay of up to four weeks for the fourth stage until July 19.

One, Dr Raghib Ali of Cambridge University’s Epidemiology Unit, said a delay to June 21 was inevitable.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab confirmed ministers were rushing to get more people to double down before opening up.

Importantly, Mr Raab has suggested the British need to sever the link between cases and hospital admissions – not just weaken it.

This appeared to be a major change from the government’s four tests, which only indicated that cases should not risk increased hospitalizations, which would put unbearable pressure on the NHS.

But Downing Street retaliated by telling reporters: We have the four tests and these have not changed.

The delay infuriated Conservative MPs – one of whom vowed to defy the rules even while in Parliament.

Another Tory, Damian Green, told the BBC’s Westminster Hour that there should be a break-up clause after two or three weeks.

He said: “I understand that due to the Delta variant, cases have increased, hospitalizations have increased a little but not by much, and are below the level of some of Sage’s predictions from a few months ago.

“So I think if there is a delay, I hope it’s only for a few weeks.

“And I think if it’s as long as a month, there should be a break clause after two or maybe three weeks, to say that if we can say by then that the increase in cases does not lead to some kind of increase in serious illness that sends people to the hospital, then we can unlock sooner.