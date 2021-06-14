‘Full of —‘: Candidates warned not to fake Trump’s endorsement





Many candidates claim to have the support of President Trump. Most of them are full of shit. You’ll know when President Trump approves someone, said former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.

The episodes illustrate the conflicting pressures facing the former president and Republican candidates desperate for his support. As candidates calculate they need voters to see them as endorsed by Trump, the former president protects his political brand and recognizes that his coveted endorsement and the performance of the candidates who get it is one of his primary means of maintaining relevance.

The problem has worsened since Trump left the White House, advisers say. The former president’s team has long shunned candidates they accused of posing as Trump-backed: Just last year, the Trump campaign sent cease and desist letters to people like the Attorney General turned Alabama Senate candidate, Jeff Sessions, and even local office contenders. But now, without a comprehensive state-by-state network of agents and presidents who can patrol the races, the past presidents’ political team must work harder to keep candidates in line.

The most recent surge came last week, when a bogus flyer appeared on the internet proclaiming that Trump had backed businessman Hirsh Singh during the New Jersey governor’s primary on June 8. After Trump spokesman Jason Miller took notice of the post designed to mimic Trump’s official endorsement statements, he took to Twitter to say it was “FALSE” and said Trump had NOT approved the race.

Singh denied in an interview that he was behind the flyer and accused one of his main rivals of planting him to embarrass him. I don’t play sneaky games like this, said Singh, who ended up finishing a distant third.

Mike Testa, a state senator who co-chaired Trump’s re-election campaign in the state, said the post had been damaging to Singh, raising questions of reliability in the minds of voters at the last minute. Testa remembered his candidacy in 2019 and was careful not to state that he had Trump’s backing until the then president explicitly said so.

Trump is his own man, and if he had wanted to weigh in the state of New Jersey he would have said loudly that he weighs in the state of New Jersey, said Testa, who supported a rival of Singh. and the eventual winner of the Republican nomination, former Member of the State Assembly Jack Ciattarelli.

Weeks earlier, Miller crushed Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano, a potential gubernatorial candidate who claimed in a radio interview that Trump asked him to run and that the ex-president said, Doug, run and I’ll campaign for you.

Miller countered that Trump has yet to make any endorsements or commitments in the contest.

Trump’s aides were made worse by Mastriano, in part because of his willingness to reveal private conversations with Trump. Mastriano, who echoed baseless claims by former presidents that there were irregularities in the 2020 election, has spoken publicly on at least four occasions about his discussions with Trump regarding the gubernatorial race.

I would caution people against asking anyone for approval without permission. When and if President Trump approves someone, it will be very clear, said Rob Gleason, former Pennsylvania GOP chairman and close Trump ally.

Masstriano did not respond to a request for comment.

In April, Trump forces were pushing back Dan Rodimer, a former professional wrestler who was running for the congressional special election in Texas. Rodimer ran ads calling himself candidate Trump and issued a statement saying he was the only candidate in the race to be endorsed by President Trump.

Speaking to Twitter, Miller wrote: Important note. President Trump has NOT approved a candidate yet, adding a pair of mermaid emojis to underline. Trump then endorsed Susan Wright, the widow of the late Rep. Ron Wright, just before the first round of the special election. Wright finished in first place, making the second round of July.

Rodimer, who ended up finishing 11th in the multi-party election, insisted in a text message that he was not implying that we had Trump’s backing and that he was referring to Trump’s endorsement of his unsuccessful candidacy for the election. Nevada Congress in 2020.

Trump’s advisers say he enjoyed being courted by candidates, which kept him busy during his post-presidential days at his estate in Mar-a-Lago and on Bedminster Golf Course. The former president has received hundreds of requests for approval, proof that he retains all his influence within the Republican Party, they say.

But they warn that being seen as faking an endorsement is a mistake and could even cause a campaign to fail.

Until a candidate gets an official statement from President Trump, whether in writing, video or audio, he does not have official approval, said John McLaughlin, who was a pollster on Trump campaigns. It is dishonest. If this is proven, it could totally backfire on you.

Trump’s lieutenants say they have followed other incidents, such as a statement Republican Gov. Texas Gov. Don Huffines hopeful issued last week calling himself candidate Trump. It happened just hours after the former president approved the incumbent Governor Greg Abbott.

Blanchard sided with the Trump team earlier this spring, when a photo began circulating in the media of her alongside the former president of Mar-a-Lago, reinforcing the perception that he supported her. While Trump was still likely to endorse Brooks, his relatives say, his irritation over the situation hastened his decision to enter the contest early. Trump’s displeasure was confirmed by four people familiar with the episode.

Blanchard’s allies say that although she stressed her closeness to Trump, she called herself the candidate named Trump, Trump approved in the race, in reference to her post as ambassador, they maintain that she took care not to say that she was approved by Trump in the Senate race.

Whether this is too close for comfort can be a matter of debate. But with the start of the primary season, Trump’s aides say one thing is certain: More false claims of support from candidates are only inevitable.

President Trump or his people will find out quickly, former Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio said, and correct the record.

