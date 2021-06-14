Jokowi calls for Covid-19 vaccination next month to reach 1 million per day





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo inspects the implementation of the mass vaccination against the corona virus (Covid-19) in Pekanbaru, Riau, Wednesday (19/5).

Journalist: Ratih Waseso | Editor: Khomarul Hidayat KONTAN.CO.ID – JAKARTA. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has called for an acceleration of the vaccination against Covid-19. Next month, the Covid-19 vaccination is expected to reach 1 million per day. “He called for 700,000 a day this month to be affected. Then, 1 million Covid-19 vaccinations per day for next month can also be carried out, ”said Minister of Health (Menkes) Budi Gunadi Sadikin during a press conference broadcast on the Presidential Secretariat YouTube. , Monday (14/6). In order to achieve this goal, Jokowi also tasked TNI and Polri to help implement the Covid-19 vaccination program through local government to be able to vaccinate up to 400,000 per day. Read also: Daily COVID-19 Cases Exceed Almost 10,000, 3M Primary Key to Break Crown Transmission Thus, 600,000 per day will be carried out through the channel of local authorities while 400,000 per day will be carried out by the central line of TNI and Polri. “We are asked to make sure that the coordination is going well and that the vaccine supply is done correctly,” he explained. Reported on the official website of the Ministry of Health on Monday (14/6), 50.62% had received the first stage of injection and 28.78% had received the second dose of injection, out of the total objective of the first and second vaccinations of 40.3 million people. The first stage of vaccination targets 1.4 million health workers, 95.1% of whom have completed the second injection dose. Then, the second stage targets public officials and the elderly. For public officials, the total COVID-19 vaccination target is 17.3 million people and 21.5 million older people. Vaccinees in the civil servant category currently reach 85% for the first dose and 45% for the second dose. For the elderly, to date the total who received the first injection dose is 18.2% and the second dose 11.1%. # Covid-19 Working Group #ingatpesanibu #pakaimasker #jagajarak #shareddistributorcake egg #cuitangane #cucitanganpakaisabun DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As a thank you for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Ratih Waseso

Publisher: Khomarul Hidayat

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos