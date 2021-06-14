Covid-19 punches Narendra Modis Aura as some supporters resent India’s strongman

NEW DELHI Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist policies have withstood many upheavals in India. Its policy of demonetization, which has removed nearly 90% of the country’s currency from circulation, has resulted in long lines at ATMs and job losses. An overhaul of the agricultural sector sparked months of protests from farmers.

But, as a devastating wave of Covid-19 recedes in India, latent anger over governments’ handling of the crisis could be the biggest test for the leader yet.

India’s coronavirus crisis, which reached daily global highs in April and May, has left millions infected and more than 360,000 dead. Overwhelmed hospitals across the country have been forced to turn away patients after running out of beds and medical supplies. The crisis has left few people in this country of more than 1.3 billion people untouched, and many know seriously ill people who have struggled to obtain medical care.

Many, even some staunch supporters of Mr. Modibam, blame the government for not being better prepared and for allowing mass religious and political gatherings as infections soared in the spring.

Until recently, a portrait of the Prime Minister hung in Varun Goels ‘office, and its computer background depicted the bespectacled politician holding a lotus, the symbol of Mr. Modis’ ruling Bharatiya Janata party.

Then Mr Goels’ grandfather and uncle fell ill with Covid-19 and struggled to get even basic hospital medical care after the hospital turned them away. Both died in early May, in part due to a lack of access to medicine and late treatment, he said. Their family could not even perform the last rites as the bodies went straight from the hospital to the crematorium.

Mr Goel, a 36-year-old wholesaler in India’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, said he would never vote for Mr Modis’ party again. He could have prevented this crisis. He didn’t care about us, he said. I will never forgive Modi for his negligence, his indifference.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in Ahmedabad in March, was criticized for allowing mass religious and political gatherings as infections soared in the spring.

Photo:



amit dave / Reuters





Seasoned political experts have said the Covid-19 crisis has tarnished Mr Modis’ aura of invincibility and triggered the kind of harsh public criticism his government has tried to muzzle in recent years. Indians have taken to social media to speak out against Mr. Modi and the BJP, with hashtags like #ModiResign and #ModiFailsIndia going viral.

There are few Indians today who do not know, to any degree, someone who passed away last year, said Irfan Nooruddin, director of the South Asia Center at the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based think tank. The visuals beamed from all corners of India, including people dying outside hospitals and corpses floating on the Ganges Riverserve like a visceral punch reminding every Indian how much the government has messed up the pandemic, he said.

The idea that Modi couldn’t be criticized, that you couldn’t really say anything against the government that was slashed, he said. And I think that’s a big step.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS What do you think the political future of Prime Minister Modis looks like? Join the conversation below.

Even the Indian media, which in recent years has increasingly moved away from critical government coverage, has aggressively covered the collapse of India’s health care system, Nooruddin said. The Supreme Court has also severely criticized the government for failing to ensure hospitals have sufficient oxygen and other medical care.

The opposition congressional party has repeatedly criticized Mr. Modis’ leadership and the government over the slow pace of vaccination and the poor health system in the country. The prime minister is also missing along with vaccines, oxygen and medicine, opposition leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted last month.

The prime minister’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, spokesperson for BJP, said that the government of Mr. Modis is working to protect the Indian people by increasing the capacity of health care, by working to bring oxygen to the areas that need it. need and creating supply chains to deliver vaccines. He said farmers’ protests had helped spread the virus and state governments, which are largely responsible for regulating healthcare in India, were not prepared for the speed of the outbreak. Blaming the prime minister, he said, is simply not understanding how governance works in India.

A spokesperson for the BJP said the farmers’ protests that lasted for months had contributed to the spread of the virus.

Photo:



Dinesh Joshi / Associated press





Mr. Modi and his party have a base of dedicated supporters who say they stand behind him. Karthik Karnala, a 40-year-old dentist in Bangalore, lost his father to Covid-19 last year and saw his brother hospitalized with the virus.

Mr Karnala, who has long voted for the BJP, said he does not blame Mr Modi for his family’s tragedies. The increased transmissibility of the variants and the huge spike in cases were impossible to predict, he said.

The way it spreads has been totally different, he said, adding that he plans to continue voting for Mr Modis’ party. I’m pretty sure any government would have treated it the same way the current government treats it.

Ramesh Jha, a 50-year-old local BJP worker, said many villagers in his part of Madhubani district in eastern Bihar state felt largely abandoned by the government after struggling to get proper treatment for Covid -19. But their anger has been directed against the local bureaucracy rather than the prime minister, he said.

Many people have appreciated the government’s past efforts to expand access to financial services by helping millions of poor people in rural India to open bank accounts, which has proven useful during the pandemic. People were able to get their pensions and cash grants straight from their bank accounts and use that money when needed, he said. People are mostly happy with Prime Minister Modi.

A recent survey showed Mr. Modis’ approval ratings fell to 31%, the lowest level since polls began in August 2019, according to Morning Consult, a data intelligence firm that tracks a dozen world leaders. A separate survey by LocalCircles, a New Delhi-based consulting firm, showed that 51% of Indian citizens felt that Mr. Modis’ government was meeting or exceeding expectations, down from 61% in May 2020 and 75%. % in March 2019.

One thing that will help insulate Mr. Modi from the fallout is the weather, with national elections in three years. Collective anger and memories can fade by the time he is re-elected. To mount a tall order, the opposition would need to maintain momentum by exploiting the Covid-19 crisis to win state elections ahead of the 2024 national elections. Many of the seats the BJP won in previous national elections, experts said, were won by narrow margins that could be reversed.

Next year’s national elections in Uttar Pradesh will serve as a barometer of public opinion, Nooruddin said. This will be the first real test of whether or not mismanagement of the Covid pandemic has national political costs, he said. If a coalition of opposition parties can defeat the mainstay of BJP and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he added, that will indicate that something has changed.

Even voters who defected from the pro-Modi camp said they doubted the prime minister would bear the long-term costs of the pandemic.

“

People were out of breath and the government went into hiding. We feel betrayed.

“

Saurabh Kumar Airan



Saurabh Kumar Aeran, a 42-year-old clothing merchant from the city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, lost his father to Covid-19 last month. A cousin still clings to life in the hospital.

Local hospitals and pharmacies were so overwhelmed with patients that Mr Aeran said he had to queue for hours to get oxygen refills and travel long distances to get medicine for sick family members .

Mr Aeran said he once revered Mr Modi for his pragmatic working style and had voted for his party in the last two elections. But the government’s inability to help people with the coronavirus shattered his admiration.

People were running out of steam and the government went underground, he said. We feel betrayed.

He has no desire to vote for the BJP in the next election. But Mr Aeran said he doesn’t know whether opposition parties have the capacity to really challenge Mr Modis’ rule.

It is unfortunate that there are hardly any political choices, he said.

Krishna Pokharel contributed to this article.

Write to Shan Li at [email protected] and to Vibhuti Agarwal at [email protected]