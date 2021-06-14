Former Harvard Psychiatrist Lance Dodes: Trump’s Psychosis Remains “Huge Danger”





For at least five years, some of America’s and world’s foremost mental health experts have attempted to warn the public that Donald Trump was (and is) a serious threat to public safety.

Based on Trump’s public behavior and other available information, these experts warned that he appeared to be a clever narcissist, a pathological liar obsessed with violence, easily manipulated by praise and other selfish behavior, indifferent to the suffering of other human beings, anti-social and anti-human in his values ​​and behavior, irresponsible and impulsive and altogether most likely a sociopath or maybe a psychopath.

Collectively, these mental health experts predicted that Trump’s many apparent pathologies would result in destruction and suffering for the American people and the world.

They were almost entirely right: Donald Trump undermined and destabilized American society and democracy. He made negligent and irresponsible choices, bordering on outright sabotage, in response to the coronavirus pandemic. These choices may have killed hundreds of thousands of Americans and shortened the average lifespan of the American people by several years. He colluded with a hostile foreign power to subvert the presidential election. He attempted a coup that included an attack by his supporters on the United States Capitol. He almost destroyed the American economy and presided over a regime of deep corruption. He inspired and encouraged right-wing terrorism and other political violence. Lead a political sect. He has been impeached twice, which is unprecedented in American history for his various crimes against the Constitution and the country.

Instead of being publicly praised and rewarded for their truth and their attempts to warn America and the world, many of these mental health professionals have faced death threats and other reprisals. At least one of those truth tellers, psychiatrist Dr. Bandy X. Lee, editor of “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump,” lost her job at an elite university, in large part because she lost her job. continued to warn the public about Donald Trump and his movement. growing danger to public safety.

Many Americans, including the country’s political elites, would rather forget about Trump’s age. But such acts of organized oblivion will not save them from the growing attacks by the Trump-controlled Republican Party on American democracy. Forget that mental health professionals predicted Trump’s nightmare and everything he was integral to this nationwide amnesia campaign.

More importantly, Donald Trump is unable to let America or the world forget him. Trump’s apparent mental pathologies are driving him to take revenge on his alleged enemies and others who he says wronged him.

To that end, Trump still appears to betray half-baked plans to remove Joe Biden from the presidency, even flirting with promises from his allies that he will somehow be “reinstated” as president later this year. Trump supporters, who make up at least half of all Republican voters, have been convinced that he is still the rightful president and that Biden is a usurper. Christian fascists and anti-Semitic supporters of the QAnon plot (two largely overlapping groups) are among Trump’s strongest supporters.

Mental health professionals have also predicted such an outcome. They understand that Trumpism was not an acute illness that would magically disappear once Donald Trump is no longer president. Instead, Trumpism is a potentially fatal, chronic, and lasting disease of the mind, body, and spirit of the nation.

In an effort to assess Donald Trump’s continued danger to American society and democracy, I recently spoke with Dr. Lance Dodes, whom I have interviewed on numerous occasions. Dodes is a retired Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and Emeritus Analyst Trainer and Supervisor at the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute. He is one of the most important voices that have tried to warn the American people and the world against the dangerous behavior of Donald Trump.

In this conversation, Dodes warns that Donald Trump appears to be a psychopath and that his dangerous behavior will only get worse. He argues that Trump’s delusional beliefs fuel the Republican Party’s detachment from reality, as evidenced by the Big Lie, conspiratorial thinking, right-wing propaganda media, and other undemocratic beliefs and behavior. At the end of this conversation, Dodes again expresses the point of view that Donald Trump sees himself as some kind of god and that if he returns to power he may in fact be trying to create an authoritarian police state.

This conversation has been edited, as usual, for length and clarity.

Are Trump supporters addicted to him? What would the withdrawal look like for them and for the country as a whole?

I don’t like to use the word “addiction” because it has a special meaning. I would describe Trump’s most extreme followers as members of a charismatic cult. Such sects unconditionally revere a charismatic leader who is often delusional with a grand and psychotic belief in his perfection, like Trump. Followers shut themselves off from specific or rational information in order to protect their connection to the divine cult leader and to avoid questioning his delusional views, which would cause them to flee or expel from the group.

What would an intervention look like for these people? You can’t help people get healthy if they don’t want to. I fear America will be sick with Trumpism for a long time.

Trump supporters don’t believe they need help. Having been deceived into the leader’s delusion of being a god, they believe that as long as they follow his perfect example, they cannot be wrong. It’s important to be clear, however, that this description of Trump’s most rabid supporters probably doesn’t apply to Congressional Republicans who back Trump. Rather than being members of the Trump sect, they probably simply lack a decent conscience, immorally protecting their seats in Congress rather than the country or democracy.

From the big lie to the QAnon conspiracy theory to lies and disinformation in general, Republicans and Trumpists believe things that are clearly not true and literally outside of existing reality. Is this a public mental health emergency?

It is certainly a public mental health emergency, which has occurred several times in human history. Followers embrace the belief system of a populist tyrant who becomes the new authorized reality, spreading to others who are swept away by their need to be included. This belief system, no matter how fantastic or delusional, remains an accepted truth until it is finally shown to be false. Those who have been duped into believing the tyrant’s lies find solace in their belief that they know the truth, which makes them feel superior to the skeptics.

There are all these stories about Trump wandering around Mar-a-Lago, going to people’s weddings and giving speeches where he expresses his grievances, shares lies and conspiracy theories about how he was betrayed. , etc. He continues to rage against his “enemies” and to be in the grip of paranoia and disconnected from reality more generally. What do you see in his behavior?

If there is someone who is delusional and delusional about things that are patently and patently false while insisting that they are true, it is by definition delusional. If Trump wasn’t a former president, he would easily be seen as psychotic. Because he is a past president and has a cult, we are expected to wonder if his behavior can be explained in any other way.

Can you expand on your observation that Trump is behaving like he’s psychotic?

He has been raving for years since starting his presidency when he claimed he had large crowds when he was inaugurated. But it’s important to add that in addition to being delusional, Trump’s behavior also reflects his deeply serious character disorder, his sociopathy. A person, after all, can be delusional and pose no danger to anyone. But the fact that Trump is a sociopath, a person without conscience who is unable to recognize the inherent worth of other human beings, makes him the enormous danger that he is. Trump has the worst of all worlds, one might say, psychotically grandiose and utterly indifferent to the harm he causes to others. He is basically psychologically the same as the many infamous and cruel tyrants we know of from recent and distant history.

Could Donald Trump’s children or other members of his entourage force him to seek treatment?

Sadly, Trump’s psychosis is not the drug-treatable type, and the severity of his character disorder means he would never be able to engage in soul-searching.

Donald Trump clearly needs narcissistic fuel from his supporters and other sources of attention. What does such a need do in a person’s mind? And what happens when they are refused?

If Trump is charged and arrested for his alleged crimes and his base of support collapses, he could not agree to go to jail. He would be more likely to flee the country, perhaps buy himself an isolated island controlled by a friendly dictator, and declare himself king.

You and other mental health professionals have spent years warning the American people and the world of Trump’s apparent mental pathologies and the danger he posed. Almost all of your predictions have come true. As a thought experiment, what would America be like if these warnings had been heeded and heeded?

Trump would not have been elected president. If elected, he would have been quickly removed from office as an obvious danger to the nation and democracy.

What if Donald Trump somehow becomes president again or otherwise assumes a position of national power?

Trump has already told us what he will do. When he ran against Hillary Clinton, he said he wanted to “lock her up” in jail. This is what Trump would try to do if he returned to power. He seeks to be the same as the leader of North Korea, imprisoning or killing people if they dare to oppose him. With more power, he will only get worse, more enraged, more paranoid, more psychotic, more violent and more dangerous. If he could, Donald Trump would turn America into a police state.

