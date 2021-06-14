Samsung enters Europe with UK Vodafone 5G network deal





By Joyce Lee and Supantha Mukherjee STOCKHOLM / SEOUL (Reuters) – British telecommunications group Vodafone has selected Samsung Electronics to supply its 5G networking equipment in Britain, the couple said on Monday, a breakthrough for the South Korean company in the European telecommunications equipment market. telecommunications. European mobile operators are increasingly considering Samsung to replace Chinese Huawei as supplier, with executives from Telefonica in Spain and Orange in France previously telling Reuters they had held talks with the company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Britain has already ordered the removal of all Huawei equipment from its 5G network by the end of 2027, echoing a U.S. campaign against Huawei, citing national security risks. Samsung is banking on Europe to keep its network equipment business growing, a senior executive told Reuters earlier this month, as 5G deployments expand. “It still has a long way to go to catch up with Ericsson and Nokia, but Samsung has a full portfolio of 5G RANs across mobile broadband, fixed wireless access and private 5G networks, so it should be considered. like a real competitor, ”CCS said. Insight Analyst Richard Webb. The European telecommunications equipment market is dominated by Nokia, Ericsson and Huawei, but Samsung has entered the scene after unexpectedly securing a $ 6 billion deal with US giant Verizon in September. Several telecom operators are also turning to a new approach to wireless network architecture called Open RAN, which allows mobile operators to mix and match equipment from various vendors, potentially improving flexibility and reducing costs. While companies like Rakuten and Dish Network in Japan have been at the forefront of using open networks, older telecommunications companies like Telefonica and Vodafone are now also becoming supporters of the new. technology. (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Supantha Mukherjee; Editing by Louise Heavens, Kenneth Maxwell and Jan Harvey)

