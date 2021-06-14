President Jokowi to review Covid-19 vaccination at Tangerang city government center





TANGERANG, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) must be examined Vaccination covid-19 held at City Government Center (Puspemkot) Tangerang, Banten, Tuesday (6/15/2021). The regional secretary of the city of Tangerang, Herman Suwarman, confirmed the planned visit of RI 1. He said Jokowi planned to arrive at the City Government Center around 9:40 a.m. WIB and immediately review the implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination there. Read also: Jokowi Comes, mayor of Bekasi requests hundreds of thousands of vaccines against Covid-19 “(Jokowi) arrived at 9:40 am WIB. Maybe until 11:00 am WIB at the latest,” Herman told the media team on Monday (6/14/2021). He added that the Covid-19 vaccination that will take place tomorrow is for the elderly (elderly), people with disabilities, educators and others. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Register now E-mail Herman said vaccination at the City Government Center tomorrow will target the target of 5,000 people. Also Read: Mass Vaccination Against Covid-19 At Patriot Stadium Will Be Open To Non-Bekasi KTP Residents Meanwhile, around 10,000 more targets will receive the Covid-19 vaccine in 13 sub-district offices in the region. “In fact, the (target) number is 15,000. But the 10,000 will be distributed to each sub-district,” he explained. The Tangerang city government Instagram account said there were a number of traffic engineering due to Jokowi arriving tomorrow. Read also: Mass vaccination against Covid-19 at the stadium, mayor of Bekasi: proud president Three main roads that are generally accessible to residents to get to the city government center are temporarily closed. It was also mentioned that there were six parking spots around the city government center for vaccination targets. Some of the parking lots are Tangerang City Immigration Office, Benteng Stadium, Al-Azhom Mosque, Tangerang Children’s Prison, Primary Tax Office, and At-Taqwa Mosque. The parking lots of the Tangerang City Immigration Office, Pratama Tax Office and At-Taqwa Mosque are reserved for two-wheeled vehicles. Meanwhile, the other three locations can be used by vehicles with four or two wheels.

