The G7 showed that after Trump the world changed





What a difference a year makes in international diplomacy.

A year ago then US President Donald Trump was forced to abandon his plans for a G7 summit during the presidential retreat from Camp David near Washington.

Various excuses were offered by the participants, including the inopportunity to travel around the world in the midst of the pandemic. But in reality, few, if any, G7 leaders wanted to partner with Trump in what was hoped to be the final days of a little-known presidency.

A year later, those same leaders gathered at an English coastal retreat in the shadow of a lingering COVID-19 pandemic to celebrate the end of a disruptive chapter in diplomatic history. Relief was palpable in the interactions of representatives from the US, UK, France, Germany, Japan, Italy and Canada.

Another year, and a new US president, made a significant difference in international diplomacy. AAP / AP / Jack Hill

America was back, not in its guise of America at first, but as the proclaimed leader of the free world, to use an old-fashioned description.

However, during the four years of the Trump presidency, during which Washington effectively relinquished its role as world leader in favor of an inward-looking posture defined by its adoption of an America First doctrine, the world had changed. and radically changed.

In 2016, the last year of the Obama administration, the G7 summit in Japan focused on the climate issue in the wake of the Paris Agreement signed in April of the same year. His other priorities were the South China Sea disputes and, interestingly enough, the need to strengthen a global response to pandemics in light of experiences with the Ebola virus in Africa.

This global response has proven inadequate. This begs the question: How much attention have global health authorities, primarily the World Health Organization, taken from the 2016 G7 Communiqué?

Five years later, the challenges identified in the 2016 document have been dramatically magnified. This was brought about by a combination of a lack of US leadership on issues such as the climate and a broader global failure to deal with the rise of China.

In 2016, China’s activities in the South China Sea in defiance of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) were a growing concern, as were signs of its growing assertiveness under its nationalist leader, Xi Jinping. .

But the consensus then was that China’s rise could be accommodated without unduly disrupting a rules-based international order. This turned out to be a significant miscalculation.

Fast forward to the 2021 G7 in Cornwall, where concerns about China in its various dimensions followed roundtable discussions and bilateral meetings. No other issue has come close to concerns about China: not climate change, nor the current challenges of the pandemic.

In the end, the G7 press release was relatively reserved on China. This reflected the differences of opinion among the participants on how to handle a difficult situation. The United States and Canadians would have liked stronger language. The Europeans favored a less hawkish approach. Japan was somewhere in the middle.

There was a palpable sense of relief that international diplomacy had been restored to something like normal at this 2021 meeting. AAP / AP / Leon Neal

References to China were nevertheless made, unlike previous G7 communiques, which danced around the issue of Beijing’s challenges to a rules-based world order.

From an Australian perspective, statements referring to China’s use of economic retaliation to punish those who have found themselves at odds with its policies will have been welcome:

Regarding China and competition in the global economy, we will continue to consult on collective approaches to challenge non-market policies and practices that undermine the fair and transparent functioning of the global economy.

On human rights, the G7 was bluntly commendable:

We will promote our values ​​by calling on China to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, especially with regard to Xinjiang and the rights, freedoms and high degree of autonomy of Hong Kong enshrined in the declaration. Sino-British joint and the Basic Law.

Significantly, Taiwan entered a G7 communiqué for the first time. Here, the world’s leading democracies have issued a rather blunt warning to Beijing not to further destabilize relations across the Taiwan Strait:

We stress the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and encourage the peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues. We remain gravely concerned about the situation in the East and South China Seas and strongly oppose any unilateral attempt to change the status quo and increase tensions.

Predictably, Chinese commentators dismissed the G7 process as a side spectacle, saying the world’s economic and political center of gravity has shifted, as the nationalist Global Times has said.

Morrison, as an official guest, will have been relieved that the G7 failed to reach consensus on a timeline for phasing out coal to generate electricity. On the other hand, he will not have neglected the strong language of the press release calling for a commitment to achieve net greenhouse gas emissions as quickly as possible.

Australia will have had no problem with other G7 initiatives such as calls for a global minimum tax to ensure greater global fairness. Nor will he oppose a proposal by liberal democracies to contribute an infrastructure fund to compete with China’s Belt and Road Initiative in the developing world.

Scott Morrison has met with several world leaders, including summit host British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. AAP / AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth

Morrison will no doubt have been disappointed not to have had a one-on-one meeting with US President Joe Biden. Instead, he had to settle for a three-way conversation involving the host of the summits, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. It’s not clear if this was a snub, but reporters who briefed reporters before the G7 shouldn’t have raised expectations.

In one respect, Morrison will have found the Cornwall G7 clumsy. No other leader of a Western liberal democracy has aligned so closely with Trump’s White House.

In his attempts to position himself alongside Trump, Morrison echoed the antagonism of then US presidents to international institutions, roughly summed up by Morrisons’ reference to negative globalism in a speech by the Lowy. Institute in 2019. These were sentiments the former US president used to promote his version. America First policy, contrary to the multilateralist tendencies of its predecessors.

Morrison’s embrace of this Trumpism, now quietly dismissed in his public statements, is uncomfortable with the new president’s emphasis on Washington’s global leadership in partnership with like-minded countries and institutions. .

The G7 communiqué clearly reiterated the commitment of liberal democracies to multilateralism.

At the very least, the Australian Prime Minister should have concluded in Cornwall that his own personal investment in a Trump presidency was not the most prudent course. The world has changed.

