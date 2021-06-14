Ayodhya land deal “fraud”: Rajbhar says BJP, RSS made Ram temple a “medium of business”





The head of the SBSP, Om Prakash Rajbhar. (Photo source: IE) Supporting the central agency’s request for an investigation into alleged corruption in the purchase of land for the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya, SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said on Monday that the BJP and the RSS had makes the sanctuary a “means of business”. He also asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath when action will be taken against the accused. Rajbhar’s remarks came a day after Samajwadi Party (SP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that Shriram Janmabhoomi General Secretary Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, had purchased 1,208 hectares of land in the village of Bag Bjaisi in Ayodhya for a value of 2 crore rupees at an inflated price of Rs 18.5 crore for the Ram temple with the help of trusted member Anil Mishra. Calling it a money laundering case, SP chief Pawan Pandey and AAP chief Sanjay Singh requested an investigation from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the case. . Rai firmly refuted the allegations. Speaking to reporters here in Rasra, Rajbhar said, “The temple is a symbol of faith for ordinary people, but the BJP and RSS have made it a medium of business. Party leader Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj claimed that the said land was purchased for Rs 2 crore on March 18 for the construction of the Ram temple and five minutes later it was purchased by the Ram Mandir Trust for Rs 18.50 crore. The head of the SBSP also called for an investigation by the CBI and the ED into the “scandal”. Targeting Modi and Adityanath, Rajbhar, a former BJP ally, said: “Both leaders claim zero tolerance (for corruption). Modi ji and Yogi ji should make it clear when a case will be filed against the trustee of the Ram Mandir Trust and when the defendants will be sent to jail. “The crore feelings of the faithful have been hurt by this scandal,” he said. The SBSP chief also claimed that BJP chairman JP Nadda had called him a few days ago, but he refused to speak to him. In a statement released on Sunday, Rai said: “Allegations of the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi have also been brought against us. We are not afraid of the allegations. I will study the allegations against us and investigate them. “ Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest net asset value, mutual fund portfolio, see the latest IPO news, top IPOs, calculate your tax using the income tax calculator, find out which markets are the best, the losers and the best equity funds Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.







