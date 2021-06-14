Essex Covid: Infection rates on the rise as Boris Johnson prepares to announce roadmap delay

Every district in Essex has seen an increase in coronavirus infections, according to figures from Public Health England.
Boris Johnson is expected to announce his plans for the final leg of the lockdown release later today (Monday, June 14).
It has been widely reported that there will be a four week delay in easing restrictions in England.
The Delta variant is estimated to be around 60% more transmissible compared to the previously dominant Alpha, or Kent, variant, and cases are doubling every four and a half days in parts of England.
In Essex, according to the latest figures from the seven days to June 9, Covid cases have skyrocketed – especially in areas where the Delta variant has been discovered.
Maldon recorded the highest number of Covid cases in the county, with 25 people testing positive for the virus – up from 17 the week before.
However, Essex County Council expected this surge in cases after a rally where no social distancing was observed resulted in an outbreak in the community.
The council had previously said: “The situation in Maldon was caused by a rally where people did not observe social distancing with lots of hugs and close contact.
“This has led to a spread within this group and unfortunately there is now evidence of a wider spread among the people of Maldon.
“Rates in Maldon are expected to increase over the next few days and across all age groups.”
At the other end of the scale, Tendring, which encompasses areas like Clacton-on-Sea and Brightlingsea, has recorded the fewest cases of Covid-19.
The district recorded an infection rate of 10.2 per 100,000 inhabitants and 15 cases of the virus, but this is almost double from the previous week.
Here are the latest cases of Covid in Essex as Boris Johnson prepares to announce easing plans on June 21
From left to right, we read: name of the local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 9; number (in brackets) of new cases registered in the seven days prior to June 9; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 2; number (in parentheses) of new cases registered in the seven days prior to June 2.
Maldon, 38.5, (25), 26.2, (17) – up from last week
Southend-on-Sea, 35.5, (65), 13.7, (25) – up from last week
Brentwood, 33.8, (26), 20.8, (16) – up from last week
Colchester, 29.8, (58), 11.3, (22) – up from last week
Thurrock, 24.7, (43), 16.1, (28) – up from last week
Epping Forest, 23.5, (31), 13.7, (18) – up from last week
Uttlesford, 23.0, (21), 13.1, (12) – up from last week
Chelmsford, 22.4, (40), 5.6, (10) – up from last week
Basildon, 20.3, (38), 10.1, (19) – up from last week
Castle Point, 19.9, (18), 7.7, (7) – up from last week
Harlow, 18.4, (16), 10.3, (9) – up from last week
Braintree, 17.0, (26), 10.5, (16) – up from last week
Rochford, 14.9, (13), 12.6, (11) – up from last week
Tendring, 10.2, (15), 5.5, (8) – up from last week