Bilawal to lead PPP campaign for AJK elections





ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will lead the party’s campaign for the upcoming general elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the PPP announced on Sunday.

PPP central leader Faryal Talpur said the PPP would form the AJK government with a historic victory.

“For that, the militants of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto must start the electoral campaign with enthusiasm. PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will soon visit Azad Kashmir and lead the election campaign himself, ”she said.

Previously, Sardar Zahid Iqbal Advocate, member of LA-34 Jammu 1, and his colleagues had met Talpur and joined the PPP, leaving Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf. Ishtiaq Ahmad Bukhari also joined PPP on this occasion. A delegation of 40 workers including Sardar Zahid Iqbal Advocate and Ishtiaq Ahmad Bukhari visited Faryal Talpur.

The delegation was composed of Sardar Zafar Iqbal, Raja Saad Mehmood Bhatti, Malik Muhammad Saleem, Haji Muhammad Ayub, Chaudhry Muhammad Rafiq, Abdul Majeed Bhatti, Sardar Yahya Khan, Chaudhry Afzal Jutt, Sardar Ishtiaq, Chaudhry Khan Muhammad, Chaudhi, Chaudhry Muhammad Mumtaz, Sardar Farooq, Chaudhry Saleem Jutt, Chaudhry Raheel Jutt, Sardar Muhammad Azeem Khan, Rana Muhammad Shafiq, Mahmudul Hassan, Chaudhry Pervez, Sardar Abrar, Zaheer Abbas, Nadeem Akhtar, Chaudhry Hameed, Muhammadhe Mukhtara Abbal, Zaaman Hameed, Muhammadhe Mukhtara Abbal, Waaman , Asif Mitra, Azhar Gilani, Javed Behdanvi, Chaudhry Ashraf Shahid, Shaheen Dar, Shaukat Ali Mir, Sahibzada Zulfiqar Ali, Waqar Ahmed and Nisar Ahmed.

PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, PPP Secretary General Azad Kashmir Faisal Mumtaz Rathore and Sardar Ayub were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Faryal Talpur said that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was the only political leader to have made his voice heard in favor of a referendum on the demands of the Kashmiris.

She said that just like Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari did not disappoint the Kashmiris, President Bilawal Bhutto would not disappoint the Kashmiris either.

Faryal Talpur said time has proven President Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s stance on Indian Prime Minister Narindra Modi to be realistic.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan should apologize to the nation for his statement,” she said.

Faryal Talpur has declared the freedom of the Indian People of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to be their fundamental and democratic right.

“India cannot maintain its aggressive occupation of the IIOJK for long. Like Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, Asif Ali Zardari also had a clear position on Kashmir, ”she said.

She said the Kashmir cause has been the main pillar of Pakistan’s foreign policy of the PPP government. “It is unfortunate that the parties in power for eight years have not given importance to the cause of Kashmir. No one made a Minister of Foreign Affairs; someone made a foreign minister who sat in Multan or Islamabad during Modi’s aggression in Kashmir, even though the president, prime minister and foreign minister were on stormy tours around the world and across the country, ”she said.

Faryal Talpur urged party workers to take to the streets and their neighborhoods to educate people about the performance of PPP governments and the performance of governments of other parties.

