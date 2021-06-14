Joe Biden set to face two relentless forces that could seriously hamper his presidency





The first goal was put forward by the G7 summit, at which Biden proved he was more than anti-Donald Trump. The meeting ended with a pledge to deliver one billion doses of Covid vaccine to the developing world, an agreement on tackling tax evasion by multinational corporations and unity against human rights violations in China. Go home. The promise of vaccination, for example, is just a drop in the bucket of what is needed. A hard line on China will tempt transatlantic unity. But the democratic world was relieved to be working with an American president again and embraced his aspirations. Now the American leader is turning his attention, after the NATO summit in Brussels, to Putin. Russia’s aggressive stance towards the United States and a series of ransomware attacks emanating from its soil have exposed Biden to widespread criticism at home for meeting Putin. The president said the Geneva summit would test whether a more stable and productive relationship is possible with a nation that the US secret service accuses of interfering in the last two US elections. But even Biden isn’t convinced it will work.

“There is no guarantee that you can change a person’s behavior,” Biden said on Sunday. “Autocrats have tremendous power and they don’t have to respond to an audience. The point is, it may very well be that if I respond in kind, which I will do, it won’t deter him – he wants to keep To go.”

Things don’t get much easier when Biden returns home. Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has established a stance of total obstruction against Biden and it is possible he could derail last-minute compromise negotiations on a bipartisan infrastructure bill the president considers it a great victory. And the concessions Biden will be forced to make to woo GOP support could make it difficult for all of his Democrats to get into a well-balanced Congress.

No one said it was easy to be president.

Next step, NATO

Biden has moved from Cornwall to Brussels, where he will meet with NATO partners on Monday.

A simple courtesy could go a long way in strengthening the Defense Alliance after years of corrosive behavior from its predecessor. The United States has become a feared presence at summits after then-President Donald Trump repeatedly berated fellow leaders for their financial contributions, and in 2017 even pushed Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic just to reach the front of the group.

More revelations

Trump has left the White House. But his scandals keep coming.

The extent of political corruption and undemocratic behavior that defined his presidency is becoming clear again. And they are quite impressive. It emerged that Trump’s Justice Department obtained subpoenas to seize email data from several prominent Democratic members of the House of Representatives who were investigating his previous abuses of power. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and Representative Eric Swalwell, both from California, only discovered the investigation when the subpoenas to Apple to obtain their data recently expired. The data search also included some of their staff, family members, and even a child’s email account. in a secret court battle for months. The ministry imposed a gag order on CNN’s attorney general, David Vigilante, forbidding him to share details of the government’s efforts with anyone other than the chairman of the network and a small group of lawyers.

Reporters from the New York Times and the Washington Post were also told that emails or phone records were seized by the department as part of separate investigations into the leaks. The revelations seem to point to yet more examples of the Trump team breaking down the supposed independence barrier between the Justice Department and the White House. All targets involved in these investigations denounced previous alleged transgressions by the president. It sounds like a campaign of intimidation against his suspected enemies.

The question now is, which officials were involved? Was it all orchestrated by Trump? And are the cases we have seen emerging just the first indications of a much larger scandal?

Democrats who run congressional committees are committed to finding out. And a familiar dilemma emerges. Will Republicans choose to defend the rule of law and democracy? Or will they once again protect the man who is still the effective leader of their party – and who dreams of a return to the White House?

‘Familiar language’

The first G7 summit under President Biden was a return to “familiar language,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday. “For four years, we have, not only us Europeans, but also with our Canadian and Japanese partners in the G7, done everything possible so that the world order in which we believe can continue to function,” he said. .

After previous tense summits involving former US President Donald Trump, he added, the summit which ended on Sunday “showed that we have rediscovered a language that is more familiar to us, where economies developed, what whatever their disagreements on regional issues … the essential and have the will to coordinate to defend their values, the reform of their systems and their ability to act together in the face of major contemporary challenges. “

