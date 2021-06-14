Covid-19 skyrockets, Jokowi highlights family clusters





IDXChannel – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) highlighted the transmission of the corona virus from family groups. Transmission through this route should really be considered. Health Minister (Menkes) Budi Gunadi Sadikin said after attending a limited meeting with President Jokowi at the State Palace, Jakarta on Monday (6/14/2021). “He (the president) also suggested that a lot of family reunification occurs, especially because of going home, tourism like what happened yesterday in Pangandaran, then also catering activities, so he asked that the three activities where the possibility of removing masks is high, this is really being considered and once again its implementation on the ground is tightened, “said Budi. “For activities such as long vacations, overcrowded tourist activities and also to eat together, this should be emphasized,” he added. President Jokowi, Budi continued, acknowledged that the implementation of the Micro-Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) needs to be more disciplined. For this reason, the head of state ordered the TNI commander, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto and the head of the national police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, to toughen the rules of the micro PPKM. “For the implementation on the ground, the President stressed once again that the sanitary protocols must be executed with discipline in accordance with the existing micro PPKM rules. Because there are a lot of them, the rules are good for the red, orange, yellow zones but the implementation in the field needs discipline, ”concluded Budi. (TYO)







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos