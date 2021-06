Turkey has a sea glanders problem as would anyone dealing with such an issue. But new drone footage offers stunning proof that Turkey’s case is as serious as it is disgusting. Sea snot smothering marine life (not with gagging) The silvery beige slime has proliferated in the Sea of ​​Marmara and now covers much of its surface, bottom, and entire swathes of its shores. Recentvideo shot by dronesshows harbors and long stretches of waterfront obstructed by the aptly nicknamed sea glanders. The gelatinous mud had never been spotted in Turkish waters before 2007, and has since spread at an alarming rate during peak periods. Experts believe it may have doubled in size in the past week alone. Scientists say the main cause of the scourge is surprise, man-made global warming and pollution dumped directly into the sea. This produces conditions in which naturally occurring phytoplankton are gorged with superabundant nutrients. Although they are generally beneficial to marine life by emitting oxygen into the water, these overactive and overactive organisms begin to release a mixture of proteins, carbohydrates and fats. This builds up into thick, slimy slabs of marine mucilage (aka you know what), not only making vacations unthinkable without hazardous material replica swimwear, but also choking marine life like coral on the seabed. Drone pushes politicians to action Turkish news site DuvarEnglish.com hasfeatured coverof the rising tide of glanders. The threat this poses to the fishing industry, the environment and the communities around the Sea of ​​Marmara, including Istanbul, has involved politicians. Last week, Parliament began discussions on tackling the threat. Over the weekend, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan intervened, promising to tackle the problem (but without using the word non-presidential to do so). “We will save our seas from this mucilage calamity, leading the Sea of ​​Marmara,” Erdogan proclaimed. “We must take this step without delay. “ So far, however, Turkey has only deployed 25 ships to pick up sea glanders floating on the surface (a flotilla that hasn’t yet been dubbed the Kleenex Navy, anyway). 18 additional ships are setting up nets and other barriers to prevent slicks from drifting towards the coast. This, however, treats the symptom rather than the disease. Drastic measures would be needed to put an end to the usual pollution of the sea, the temperature of which has risen by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius since the industrial age. Despite Turkey’s reaction, this warming will continue to some extent without dramatic efforts around the world to stop climate change. FTC: We use automatic affiliate links which generate income. After. Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

