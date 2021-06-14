Ayurveda and the need to switch from alternative medicine to traditional medicine

By Padmashri Dr J Hareendran Nair,

The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting disruption has put enormous pressure on India’s health infrastructure and tested its readiness to face a global crisis of unprecedented proportions. As the country continues to suffer the throes of the second wave of the pandemic, expecting a third wave in the next 5-6 months, we must make wise use of Ayurvedic medicines to fight the coronavirus. Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the inauguration of the fourth edition of the Global Ayurveda Festival 2021, said that people are realizing the benefits of Ayurveda and its role in strengthening the ‘immunity. He further added that Ayurveda could rightly be described as a holistic human science.

As a result, in recent times the discussions around Ayurveda’s health benefits have seen a drastic increase, giving it a new lease of life, especially in relation to its role in boosting immunity. World Health Organization (WHO) estimates suggest that the use of herbal medicines and supplements has grown steadily over the past three decades, with nearly 80% of the world’s population taking them. partly depends on primary health care. Interestingly, 80 percent of the raw materials for drugs, including modern drugs, also come from herbs. The relevance of a natural system like Ayurveda cannot be overlooked.

Building confidence in Ayurveda for increased adoption and acceptance by the general public

The need of the hour is to use modern technology to explore the relevance of traditional Ayurvedic concepts and to build consumer confidence in Ayurvedic products. In this way, Ayurvedic products can be interpreted in the light of contemporary scientific terminology to provide modern health care while meeting unmet medical needs. The benefits of incorporating Ayurveda would be enormous.

Needless to say, access to healthcare has been an ongoing problem in India for decades. Despite the current challenges of access to healthcare and strained medical resources, it is imperative to take a holistic approach by integrating traditional medicine into the provision of the continuum of care.

In fact, the centuries-old indigenous medicine system has already been given priority in the form of the AYUSH system which meets the health needs of the Indian people. However, this holistic approach should be practiced both in Bharat and India for better results in the Indian healthcare system. With the Government of India’s commitment to achieving the universal health care goals by 2030 as part of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Government of India now considering rolling out an integrated health care system policy initiative. health, there is a need to build, support and encourage an evidence-based framework for traditional medicine practitioners

Standardize traditional medicine systems

The standardization of Ayurvedic practices and remedies will go a long way in accelerating its acceptance as part of traditional medicine in India. It is encouraging to note that the Indian government has taken due note of the essential role of traditional medicines in meeting the diverse health needs of the population, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the proposed WHO plan to establish a global traditional medicine center in India will provide much needed boost to traditional medicine and help India harness the untapped potential of the sector. Therefore, the annual trade of domestic herbal medicines is expected to experience a significant increase in demand over the next few years.

However, for this to happen, central and state governments must identify new avenues of collaboration and provide increased political support to the sector and create a coherent regulatory mechanism that meets national and international standards for safety and security. efficiency. Where possible, public-private partnerships could also be encouraged to achieve the national goal of universal health care for all.

The efforts of the central government to promote traditional medicine in India are commendable, including the implementation of the program sponsored by the AYUSH National Mission Center through the state and Union Territory governments for the promotion and the development of AYUSH systems. The central government has a greater role to play in this as it has overall responsibility for creating an environment conducive to traditional medicines.

Despite all of the above measures, Ayurvedic products continue to be viewed as an alternative medicine. Indeed, the time has come for the government to integrate the protocols involving the best practices of modern and traditional medicine systems to strengthen India’s health system. He should accept scientifically proven Ayurvedic products as the first line treatment, keeping in mind the healthcare needs of 1.38 billion people in India.

Without a doubt, the scope of the growth of herbal remedies is enormous. Additionally, tailwinds from the pandemic may help Ayurveda move from a system of complementary or alternative medicine to being part of the mainstream. However, success on this front depends on the concerted efforts of public and private actors. Hopefully all stakeholders will understand the importance of joining hands for the common cause of public health and well-being.

(The author is the Founder and Managing Director of Pankajakasthuri Herbals India (P) Ltd. Opinions expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of Financial Express Online.)