Can save the fate of 75 inactive KPK employees, but depends on Jokowi’s will or not?





Suara.com – President Joko Widodo would have the power to overturn the decision of the leadership of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), which invalidated 75 of its employees because they were deemed not to have passed the national test. insight (TWK). State constitutional law observer Bivitri Susanti said this was regulated by the Law on the Civil Apparatus of the State (ASN) which stated that “the president is the holder of the highest governmental power in policy, professional development and management of the civil state apparatus (ASN). “ “There is even an article that says that if there is a problem in the recruitment process or in the management of human resources, the president can take over, it is a clear legal basis,” Bivitri told reporters. from Komnas HAM’s office in Menteng, central Jakarta, Monday (5/14/2021). ). But the question, he said, is whether the president is ready to use his authority. Read also:

Bali Arts Festival (PKB) could be the resurrection of Jembrana Songket’s artisanal SMEs “Is the problem, (Jokowi) willing or not?” Said Bivitri. Therefore, he urged the president to immediately order the KPK leadership to reverse his decision. But before that, Jokowi also had to make sure that KPK chairman Firli Bahuri and other leaders obey him as head of the highest civil service. “Tapikan him (the president) is like the head of government yes in-turutine go ahead. Isn’t it strange that the KPK leadership, the president said it (but) ignored it, I think at this point the president should say, “directly if not, now yes I’m your boss, “should be canceled immediately,” Bivitri said. As is known, the KPK lead investigator, Novel Baswedan, along with a number of employees who did not pass the TWK, reported the leadership of the KPK to Komnas HAM. “There are arbitrary actions carried out in this way. The effects of these arbitrary actions are numerous human rights violations, ”said Novel Baswedan in Jakarta, quoted in Among. Read also:

Jokowi berates the national police chief over the rise in extortion, but why isn’t he firm with Firli Bahuri on TWK? Novel said several things were passed on to Komnas HAM, including attacks on privacy, sexuality and religious issues.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos