Jon Voight on Donald Trump: “We will remain confident that he will come back”

Hollywood’s Jon Voight took to Twitter with a scathing video post about leftist hypocrisy, media evil, Democrat racism and the need to “hope” that President Donald Trump will be “back. To bring this nation back to greatness once again.

He made some valid points. Why is Hunter Biden getting a free N-word pass, when Team Trump, for years, has been called the Ku Klux Klan, barely a step away from the rope? Trump, racist? The label was anything but true. It was Trump, after all, who got more black male votes in 2020 than he even did in 2016. Conversely, it was Hunter Biden’s laptop that revealed his repeated use of the N word in e-mail exchanges with his white lawyer.

But we already know the answer to these questions.

Leftists always blame what they are guilty of.

The left, they agree with the insults, Voight said. It’s OK for Bidens son [Hunter] to use racist slurs, and no one says a word, not the media, no one. And why, I ask is what we all ask. Why?

He continued: Why was it okay to beat President Trump with cruel intent against his in-laws why was it okay to constantly harass them for what they, the left, accused them of being racist, when the son of Bidens is the lowest human being, poor pity of a man who is not doing well, who has done badly. … My fellow Americans, this world has been turned upside down by the negativity of the left-wing media. And that’s a shame. “

It’s a shame.

Even Black Enterprise, the outfit that describes itself as black media’s number one digital brand, barely blinked at the news of Hunter Biden’s overt racism. In a headline, Black Enterprise wrote: “Laptop exposes President Bidens Son Hunter repeatedly using N-Word in text messages with white lawyer.

But the coverage that followed was hardly critical.

It was as hard as it was: President Joe Biden received a LOT of support from black people in this country because of his ties to President Obama, and we played a very important role in his presidential victory. So it’s a very disappointing shock to learn that her son, Hunter, was allegedly caught using the N word in text messages. Not only was he using the word, he was using it when talking to his white lawyer!

Disappointing shock?

Voight called it an insult to “the lowest human being.” A shame. “A media parody.

“The Biden administration and his son have brought this nation down and we must not allow these leftists to get away with the justification that it is okay for Biden’s son to be racist while the Trump family was harassed night and day to be the 45th president’s faithful children, ”Voight said. “We will keep our faith that [Trump] will return and bring this nation back to the greatest nation.

Many disagree on this; much disagreement Trump will indeed “return” to the White House. Never. But could we at least agree that the use of the N word is racist?

If we could just get Democrats and their friends in the press to agree on that, that would be great.

Cheryl Chumley can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter, @ckchumley. Listen to his “Bold and Blunt” podcast by clicking HERE. And never miss his column; subscribe to its newsletter by clicking HERE. His latest book, “Socialists Don’t Sleep: Christians Must Rise Or America Will Fall,” is available by clicking HERE.

