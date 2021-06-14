Why is Pakistan reluctant to host US military bases?





Pakistani officials have started to privately confirm a secret visit to Islamabad by CIA Director William Burns and suggest he has been firmly told that Pakistan will not host spy agency drone bases in its territory, according to the daily Dawn.

It comes after the New York Times, in an article published on June 6, claimed that Mr. Burns had traveled to Pakistan to meet with the Chief of the Army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Director General of the ISI, Lt. Gen. Faiz Hamid, to explore the possibility of counterterrorism cooperation between the two sides.

The Central Intelligence Agency is reportedly looking for bases around Afghanistan from where it could gather intelligence on Afghanistan and carry out counterterrorism strikes after the troop withdrawal from there is completed, Dawn said.

The purpose of Pakistani officials’ covert sharing of information with selected journalists at this point was apparently intended to dispel the impression that the two sides were engaged in negotiations over the hosting of US drone bases by Pakistan.

A New York Times article had said at one point that American officials believed Pakistan wanted to allow the United States access to a base. But, he said Pakistani officials were setting very strict conditions.

In talks between US and Pakistani officials, the Pakistanis demanded various restrictions in exchange for using a base in the country, and they effectively demanded that they approve any targets the CIA or the military would like. struck inside Afghanistan, according to three Americans familiar with the talks, according to the NYT report.

Dawn quoted officials as saying the CIA chief wanted to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, but was made clear that only a meeting between the heads of government of the two countries was possible.

Officials further said the CIA chief had been emphatically informed that no US operations would be permitted from Pakistani territory. Instead, they suggested asking the Americans to hand over the drones to them to carry out strikes against terrorist targets.

Three factors

According to Dr Syed Ali Zia Jaffery of the Diplomat, three factors will explain Pakistan’s persistence and inflexibility in extending basic rights in the United States.

First, the consistency with which Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan vehemently opposed his country’s past relations with Washington left little room for his government to acquiesce to the demands of the United States. Before coming to power, Khan was a staunch critic of US drone strikes in Pakistan, even launching a campaign against them.

Second, Pakistan assisting the United States in its efforts to keep tabs on the Taliban would likely vitiate the country’s ties to the powerful Afghan group. Pakistan can hardly afford to tone down its relations with the Taliban, as it becomes increasingly clear that they are the most dominant player in the Afghan political landscape.

Having already warned Afghanistan’s neighbors against the historic mistake of allowing the United States to operate military bases, the Taliban would certainly not agree to Pakistan taking such a step. They could accuse Pakistan of withering under American pressure.

Third, Pakistan allowing the United States to use military bases for combat missions will likely be of concern to two of Pakistan’s neighbors: China and Iran. That the two countries are adversaries of the United States is all the more disturbing. Washington has called Beijing the greatest threat to US national security.

Coupled with the United States’ aversion to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), this means that if Pakistan allowed American forces to operate outside its territory, Washington would almost certainly use this advantage to keep an eye on the CPEC. , which should expand and gain momentum. Pakistan and China would not want the United States to physically hide around CPEC hotspots, including the critical port of Gwadar.

Besides China, Iran will also be directly affected if Pakistan lets the United States settle near that country, concluded Dr Syed Ali Zia Jaffery, strategic affairs and foreign policy analyst.

Access to airspace

Pakistan has allowed the US military to use its airspace and granted it ground access so it can support its presence in Afghanistan, a Pentagon official said last month.

David F. Helvey, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Affairs, told the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee last month that the United States will continue its conversation with Pakistan because it has a critical role to play. in the restoration of peace in Afghanistan.

The official was responding to a question from Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, who asked him to describe your assessment of Pakistan, and in particular Pakistani intelligence agencies, and the role you expect them to play in our future. .

Pakistan has played an important role in Afghanistan. They supported the Afghan peace process. Pakistan has also given us overflight and access to be able to support our military presence in Afghanistan, Helvey said.

We will continue our conversations with Pakistan because their support and contribution to the future of Afghanistan, to future peace in Afghanistan, will be essential, he added.

Diplomatic sources in Washington told Dawn that Pakistan has always allowed overflights and ground access to the United States to facilitate its military presence in Afghanistan and will continue to do so.

Abdus Sattar Ghazali is the editor of the Journal of America (www.journalofamerica.net) email: asghazali2011 @ gm

