Emerging Ethnic Affairs Policy Specialist Chen Runer May Take Over as Xinjiang Party Secretary – The Diplomat

Publicity

Chen Quanguos’ likely promotion in 2022 opens up the need to find a strong and knowledgeable party secretary for Xinjiang who has experience in ethnic affairs politics. Chen Runers’ rapid rise and recent promotion to Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region should signal that he is being prepared for the post of Party Secretary of one of the most powerful ethnic Autonomous Provinces in 2022. .

Under Xi Jinping, the positions of the party’s provincial secretaries became more important and powerful than the provincial governors. Party secretaries were nominally the ultimate authority at the provincial level before, but Xis’ strengthening of the party over state and center over local has meant that the provincial party secretary positions of 2017 and now 2022 are more important. than they were in 2007 or 2012. Ethnic autonomy regions like Xinjiang are also now no longer at the heart of the CCP’s plans and are no longer testing grounds for politics or careers, which means that the he experience in the management of a large autonomous region of ethnic minorities is now political capital.

Chen Runer was Party Secretary of Heilongjiang and Henan before being recently appointed Party Secretary for Hui Autonomous Region of Ningxia. The Ningxias Hui are a people deeply linked to Central Asia. The population was divided by the expansionist Qing wars against the Dzungar Khanate, resulting in a Hui regime integrated into Ningxia and a much smaller migrant population of Dungans in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. Chen also previously served in northeast China in Manchuria, the ethnic regime most integrated into Han China, with the native Tungus language, once an official Imperial language, now effectively extinct.

Developments during the Xi Era mean that ethnic provinces are no longer peripheral places for long periods of career-building service. The central location of the Belt and Road and China’s Indian Ocean strategy is in Xinjiang and Tibet, which means that a trust clique is needed to lead the next stage of development. policies now in planning for 2022-2027.

A possible appointment of Chen Runer in Xinjiang could represent an attempt to show a softer touch. Chen Quanguo implemented the harsh regional policies and the center is now facing the resulting geopolitical damage, including instituting a media campaign. Chen Runer is not as ambitious a climber as Chen Quanguo. He can then be a more flexible man for Xi in Xinjiang, continuing the political movement already engaged, but also trustworthy not to implement harsher policies or stray too far from the declared political objectives of the centers already implemented. . Accelerating in the management of ethnic policies should indicate a central goal for an executive who embarked on a basic CCP career in Hunan and Henan and mainly trained in agronomy.

Do you like this article ? Click here to subscribe for full access. Only $ 5 per month.

Chen’s career path prior to promotion to vice-ministerial management had been a quiet regional path. However, his long stay at lower levels of the executive classification allowed him to gain experience in many side positions. The ten levels of the Communist Party cadre hierarchy determine the geographic units of public administration in which the cadre can work, and these correspond to job titles and functional positions across the party-state. The hierarchy is integrated both horizontally and vertically, so that the transition between party, state, legislative and administrative positions is possible at the same managerial level. For example, Chen spent a year as deputy party secretary in the Hunan Geology and Mineral Resources Department before spending two years as mayor of Xiangtan Municipality, then as a separate party secretary. entire city of Xiangtan, a lower-level municipality. All these positions were at the level of vice-ministerial executives.

After Chen’s promotion to ministerial level, he then held the dual post of Changsha Party Secretary and Hunan Provincial Standing Committee for seven years. Chens was the portrait of a regional career until he was chosen by the Xi administration in 2013. He is now put to the test at the end of his career. His three years as deputy party secretary in Heilongjiang saw him narrowly avoiding the corruption cut in the first purge of Xis. He then spent three years, 2016-2019, as deputy party secretary and governor of Henan. In 2019, he was elevated diagonally to Ningxia Autonomous Region as the party secretary. A low-level alternate member of the 17th and 18th Central Committees (2007-2017), Chen became a full member of the 19th Committee, and with one promotion remaining, it is a wild card for Xi to deploy.

Brief Diplomat Weekly bulletin NOT Learn about the story of the week and develop stories to watch from across Asia-Pacific. Receive the newsletter

Publicity

Chen Quanguo is likely to be promoted out of Xinjiang to a central position at the 20th Party Congress in 2022. This frees up an important party, the Politburo, the state, and a geopolitical position. In April 2021, Chen published an article in Qiushi, signaling his party’s credentials ahead of the 2022 party congress. The article focused on the lackluster rhetoric of poverty reduction, economic development and strengthening the line on which the economic development of ethnic minorities depends of the CCP. The essay, however, was truly a chance for Chen to try his hand at party communication at the central level: to demonstrate his skills in achieving the party’s previous goals and to present his case for further promotion at the next Congress. It is something akin to primary discourse in the United States, laying its political cards on the table.

Given his fast track to Ningxia, Chen now has the opportunity for a difficult but career-defining promotion. Chen could be prepared for Inner Mongolia or Tibet, but that would put him out of the question for Politburo 2022. In order for him to be part of the 25-person Politburo, he would either have to be in charge of Xinjiang or possibly one of the. party positions. However, he does not have the experience of the portfolio to suggest a particular position for a party.

Chens would constitute a remarkable rise in the Politburo, indicative more of Xi’s new faction of Loyalists than of any political skill or potential for leadership. Chen is therefore a useful politician for Xi, and while deploying him to Xinjiang may not be the most inspired decision from a governance standpoint, it stacks up a central line of control within the Politburo. If Xi is running for a third term or at least seeks to maintain power behind the throne, a party pillar is needed in Xinjiang.

The governance of Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Tibet and Ningxia has become more important positions for the CCP as the Belt and Road Initiative pushes the Chinese model along the Gansu corridor and into Eurasia. In order for Kashgar, Khorgos, Turpan and Lanzhou to become true import gateways to China’s geoeconomic partners in Eurasia and the Indian Ocean, the center will have to ensure adequate control of these border areas. Regardless of the Autonomous Ethnic Region he is posted to, Chen Runer will have a difficult task ahead. Whoever will rule Xinjiang from 2022 will represent the party through the developing narrative crises of Xinjiang governance.