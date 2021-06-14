What time is Boris Johnson’s announcement today? When to watch the June 21 lockdown update and what to expect





Boris Johnson is expected to make an announcement on the final leg of the lockdown easing this afternoon. It is expected to delay the final milestone of the roadmap by four weeks, meaning the June 21 unlock will no longer take place. The delay was caused by the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 first identified in India. The latest exclusives and the most cutting-edge analyzes, organized for your inbox Experts believe the variant is 60% more transmissible than the previously dominant Alpha variant native to Kent. It is also now responsible for 90 percent of cases. What time is Boris Johnson’s announcement? The press conference is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. from the Downing Street briefing room. The Prime Minister will be accompanied by the Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty and the Chief Scientific Advisor Sir Patrick Vallance. It will be broadcast live on BBC News and Sky News. What to expect The final lifting of the restrictions is expected to be delayed for four weeks, until July 19. It is the start of the last week of the term for many schools in England. All legal limits on social contact were lifted on June 21, meaning places like nightclubs could reopen and big events like festivals could take place. The prime minister is expected to present a package of measures to soften disappointment at a delay in what many have dubbed Freedom Day. This could include lifting the 30-guest limit for wedding receptions and pledging more mass events over the summer. Mr Johnson had also considered a shorter deadline of two weeks after hearing arguments that one month would cause further damage to the economy, including the ailing hospitality industry, especially during the Euro 2020 tournament where the ads would normally be full of fans. If hospital admissions drop significantly by July 5, there is an opportunity to move the deadline forward. More than 50,000 cases of Covid were recorded last week, and although the number of patients hospitalized with the virus is much lower than in the second wave of January, they are increasing steadily. Science advisers believe the link between cases and hospitalizations has been severely weakened by the vaccine rollout, which is shown in the data. Nearly 57% of the adult population has received both doses of the vaccine, and each two-week delay on the roadmap would allow five million more people to receive their second vaccine.

