Why Chirag Paswan, Prime Minister Modis Hanuman in Nitish Kumars Bihar, is isolated

The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is in crisis. Five of its six MPs rebelled against the sixth member of the Lok Sabha and president of the LJP, Chirag Paswan. Reports say they have approached Lok Sabha President Om Birla to request separate recognition.

However, if one goes through Chirag Paswan’s Twitter timeline, it would only show birthday greetings to Union ministers and politicians, including President Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Lalu Prasad and commemorating certain days. An otherwise vocal Chirag Paswan does not surprisingly betray his domestic political turmoil on Twitter.

His uncle, Pasupati Paras, MP for Hajipur, however played down the rebellion by saying that they were not against Chirag Paswan.

Read | Rebellion in LJP: JD (U) claims not to be at the origin of the split, the BJP moves away from Chirag Paswan

In his interaction with the media, Pasupati Paras said: “Our party has six MPs. It was the will of five members to save our party. So I didn’t split the party, I saved it. Chirag Paswan is my nephew as well as the national chairman of the party. I have no objection to him.

Pasupati Paras also significantly said, I am with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Nitish Kumar is a good leader and Vikas Purush (development man).

Two key elements emerge from the leader of the rebel camp: that the LJP cannot separate if Chirag Paswan gives way to others in the party, and that the LJP is ready to settle the ego battle between Chirag Paswan and Nitish Kumar asking his own president to back down. . This may explain why Chirag Paswans’ Twitter timeline is silent on the turmoil.

it came

Chirag Paswan has been in political quarantine since he openly protested against Bihar’s chief minister Nitish Kumar in last year’s parliamentary elections. For Chirag Paswan, the Bihar election took place in the shadow of the death of his father Ram Vilas Paswans.

Ram Vilas Paswan was known as a political weather vane, but his party led by Chirag Paswan did not feel the electoral wind in Bihar and set out to cause maximum damage to Nitish Kumars Janata Dal-United (JDU). Nitish Kumar has seen his political capital decline sharply as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has become Bihar’s main main partner.

Chirag Paswan also failed to score. His party, the LJP, won only one seat. The only provincial deputy, Raj Kumar Singh, switched sides earlier this year for the JDU. Previously, an MLC, Nutan Singh, the only LJP member in the upper house of the Bihar legislature, joined the BJP in February.

The May 1 call

The passage of Nutan Singhs was a strong signal to Chirag Paswan on the health of the LJP. This indicated that the BJP had stopped caring about the LJP as an ally.

Second, it showed that LJP lawmakers saw little hope of sharing power in Center or Bihar with Chirag Paswan as their leader. This image of Prime Minister Narendra Modis Hanuman was probably not enough for Chirag Paswan to maintain his place and his value within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by the BJP.

Read also | LJP rebel MPs elect Pashupati Paras to lead Lok Sabha to replace Chirag Paswan

Many saw the passage of Nutan Singhs as a turning point for Chirag Paswans LJP. The revolt the LJP is witnessing today was waiting to happen, they say. Chirag Paswan may have accelerated it with his organizational changes.

The script went wrong

After the passage of Nutan Singhs, Chirag Paswan appointed Raju Tiwari current president and Sanjay Paswan principal secretary general of Bihar LJP. The problem was that the Bihar LJP already had a president in Prince Raj, a cousin of Chirag Paswan.

Today, Prince Raj, the MP for Samastipur, is one of five to join hands with Chirag Paswan.

The rebel group is led by Chirag Paswan’s uncle, Pasupati Paras. Prince Raj is the son of Ram Chandra Paswan, the former deputy for Lok Sabha who died in 2019. Three other deputies to join the rebel camp are Chandan Singh, Veena Devi and Mehboob Ali Kaiser.

Pasupati Paras and Chirag Paswan have their own history. After Ram Vilas Paswan’s death last year, the two were openly fighting.

Less than a week after the death of the founders of LJP, Chirag Paswan reportedly snubbed Pasupati Paras saying: You are not my blood.

Paséquencei Paras retorted by telling his nephew Chirag Paswan, your uncle died for you from now on. Unhappy with the way Chirag Paswan made decisions in the selection of candidates and attacked Nitish Kumar in the elections in Bihar, Pasupati Paras hardly participated in the parliamentary elections.

He was the most recognizable Paswan face in Bihar after the deaths of his brothers Ram Vilas Paswan in 2020 and Ram Chandra Paswan in 2019.

Is LJP going to separate?

The current chaos in the LJP is proof that party lawmakers see Pasupati Paras more apt to strike a deal with NDA partners to have a share of power in Bihar or the Center.

Some sources say Chirag Paswan may well lay a low profile to see the LJP return to a power-sharing program that could help him rebuild the bridge he burned with Nitish Kumar.

They also indicate that Chirag Paswan may in fact agree to resign as LJP leader at Lok Sabha in an attempt to save the party, as Pasupati Paras described it.

Read also | BJP: The rumblings within the party