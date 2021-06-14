PGRI criticizes face-to-face schools in Jakarta for not following Jokowi’s instructions





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – General President of Indonesian Teachers Association (PGRI) Unifah Rosyidi criticized face to face learning (PTM) is limited to DKI Jakarta which does not follow the directives of President Joko Widodo. He felt that the DKI Jakarta Education Office should re-evaluate the process PTM limited which is already in progress. “This needs to be evaluated. Indeed, there is enthusiasm on the part of parents, students and teachers. face to face school). But now the most important thing is safety and security, “Unifah told Kompas.com on Monday (6/14/2021). Read also: Covid-19 cases in Greater Jakarta soar, PGRI calls for postponement of face-to-face schools President Jokowi had previously asked the PTM in schools to last a maximum of two hours a day, with only two days a week, and only 25 percent of students attended school. Meanwhile, the provincial DKI continues to use the PTM testing program in the first phase. The scheme used is that the maximum number of students in the class is 50 percent, the duration of studies is 3 to 4 hours per day and three days per week. “You shouldn’t have to force yourself to do more lessons than the president said,” Unifah said. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail Read also : Micro PPKM June 15-28, schools in red zones must be online Unifah assesses measures taken by DKI Disdik not to follow President’s directives Jokowi this will only increase the risk of transmission Covid-19 in the school. In addition, currently the case of Covid-19 in Jakarta is also increasing rapidly. “The point is, you don’t have to force face-to-face learning, especially since the case of Covid-19 is on the rise right now,” Unifah said. Previously, the DKI Jakarta Education Office admitted that it had not decided to follow the guidelines of President Joko Widodo’s face-to-face learning program in the second phase of the PTM trial which began on Wednesday (06 / 09/2021). “We have not adopted what the president is leading. Use the existing ones first,” said Taga Radja Gah, public relations officer for education agency DKI Jakarta, according to Antara.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos