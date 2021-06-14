Monday Sunrise Briefing: G-7 summit touts democracy over autocracy

During their three-day summit in England, the G-7 leaders sought to make it clear that the club of wealthy democracies – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK and the United States is a poorer nations best friend than rival authoritarian countries (ie China and Russia). Summit nations on Sunday claimed their will to pull the world out of the pandemic, pledging more than a billion doses of vaccine to the poorest countries and pledging to help developing countries thrive while fighting change climate. The G-7 Build Back Better plan promises to fund infrastructure, from railways in Africa to wind farms in Asia, to accelerate the global transition to renewable energy. The plan is a response to China’s Belt and Road Initiative. A Chinese official replied: The days when global decisions were dictated by a small group of countries are long gone.

2. Change of direction.Israel’s parliament on Sunday held a landmark vote ending Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year term as prime minister. Naftali Bennett became Prime Minister, promising to try to heal a divided nation. Mr Bennett will chair a fragile coalition of eight parties, including conservative factions, centrists and an Arab party, the first in an Israeli government. The vote ended a two-year cycle of political paralysis in which the country experienced four election stalemates. For his supporters, Mr. Netanyahu is a global statesman uniquely capable of leading the country through its many security challenges. But for his detractors, he has become an autocratic leader who has used divide-and-rule tactics to deepen the many divisions in Israeli society, and they question his suitability to remain in office during his corruption trial.

3. Grace, power and consistency on clay. Tennis star Novak Djokovict won the French Open for the second time on Sunday while securing his 19th Grand Slam title overall, one of the men’s record shared by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. After losing the first two sets, he said there was a voice inside telling him: You can’t do it, it’s done, it’s over, he told the journalists after the game. He decided to take charge. I was like, ‘I can do this.’ I encouraged myself. I started to repeat this strongly in my mind, I tried to live it with my whole being. To advance to the final, Djokovic had to eliminate Nadal, the 13-time Roland Garros champion – a challenge the Serbian compared to climbing Mt. Everest – in a semi-final that lasted over four hours on Friday night. Djokovic is now one of three men alongside Rod Laver and Roy Emerson to have won every major tennis tournament twice.

Best of the show. Owner, breeder and handler David Fitzpatrick owns Wasabi, a Pekingese, after the dog won the Best in Show award at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show on Sunday June 13, 2021 in Tarrytown, NY

Look ahead

MONDAY June 14

Friends and allies. US President JoeBiden and his NATO counterparts meet in Brussels to discuss China, Russia, and symbolic farewells to Afghanistan at their final summit before America completes its troop withdrawal . Separately, Mr Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are also expected to meet for the first time as heads of state.

WEDNESDAY June 16

Summit on repairing fences? Amidst strained relations, President Biden and President Vladimir Putin meet in Geneva.

Inflation watch.Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is due to hold a press conference following the two-day Fed meeting.

FRIDAY June 18

Democracy defeated?Iranian presidential elections are scheduled. Conservative hardline Ebrahim Raisi, the head of the Iranian judiciary, is the leading candidate among seven candidates handpicked by the Iranian Guardian Council.

SATURDAY June 19.

Emancipation DayThe feast of Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.Forty-seven states and the District of Columbiamark it as a holiday or a celebration. Communities across the country celebrate it with food and festivities.

Show of generosity

Generosity can be a good investment for the future. But when Walter Willie Green handed out free food from his barbecue restaurant last summer, he considered it his last hurray, a clearance sale. It is estimated that 110,000 restaurants closed their doors during the pandemic. Mr. Green thought Uncle Willies Wings in Newark, New Jersey was next.

But this act of giving turned out to be an act of renewal.

Support has poured in. Uncle Willies Wings then joined Newark Work Kitchens, a free meal delivery service program for those in need, and set up to help restaurants survive the pandemic. Participating restaurants received $ 10 for each meal delivered through a $ 1 million grant from Audible. Mr. Green has ramped up to deliver 1,000 meals per week. NBCs Today Show got one of its sponsors, the Ford Motor Company, to give Mr. Greena new delivery van.

The spirit of generosity came full circle on Saturday, a year later.

Mr. Green hosted another free barbecue event in a Newark parking lot, complete with bouncy castle, face painting and music. South Ward Councilor John Sharpe James paid tribute to Mr Green for using his own resources to feed residents last year. We have to show support for people who have a heart and love for the communityMr. James said, NJ.com reported.

Hidden gem

Melanie Stetson Freeman / Staff Reverend Kelmy Rodriquez, standing outside the 96th Street subway station, is one of 68 volunteer chaplains in the New York City subway.

Underground advisers: chaplains help transit workers cope

Preview

In tonight’s daily edition, check out our story of what it means to be a Southern Baptist, ahead of the annual conference.

How Iran's crisis of confidence is making it less democratic Reporters Notebook: How Bidens 5 Predecessors Performed on the NATO Stage Vaccine passports: why Europe loves them and the United States hates them Legacy, equity and billionaire class Joy returns to the movies with In the Heights

