Monday Sunrise Briefing: G-7 summit touts democracy over autocracy

During their three-day summit in England, the G-7 leaders sought to make it clear that the club of wealthy democracies – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, UK and the United States is a poorer nations best friend than rival authoritarian countries (ie China and Russia). Summit nations on Sunday claimed their will to pull the world out of the pandemic, pledging more than a billion doses of vaccine to the poorest countries and pledging to help developing countries thrive while fighting change climate. The G-7 Build Back Better plan promises to fund infrastructure, from railways in Africa to wind farms in Asia, to accelerate the global transition to renewable energy. The plan is a response to China’s Belt and Road Initiative. A Chinese official replied: The days when global decisions were dictated by a small group of countries are long gone.

2. Change of direction.Israel’s parliament on Sunday held a landmark vote ending Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year term as prime minister. Naftali Bennett became Prime Minister, promising to try to heal a divided nation. Mr Bennett will chair a fragile coalition of eight parties, including conservative factions, centrists and an Arab party, the first in an Israeli government. The vote ended a two-year cycle of political paralysis in which the country experienced four election stalemates. For his supporters, Mr. Netanyahu is a global statesman uniquely capable of leading the country through its many security challenges. But for his detractors, he has become an autocratic leader who has used divide-and-rule tactics to deepen the many divisions in Israeli society, and they question his suitability to remain in office during his corruption trial.

3. Grace, power and consistency on clay. Tennis star Novak Djokovict won the French Open for the second time on Sunday while securing his 19th Grand Slam title overall, one of the men’s record shared by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. After losing the first two sets, he said there was a voice inside telling him: You can’t do it, it’s done, it’s over, he told the journalists after the game. He decided to take charge. I was like, ‘I can do this.’ I encouraged myself. I started to repeat this strongly in my mind, I tried to live it with my whole being. To advance to the final, Djokovic had to eliminate Nadal, the 13-time Roland Garros champion – a challenge the Serbian compared to climbing Mt. Everest – in a semi-final that lasted over four hours on Friday night. Djokovic is now one of three men alongside Rod Laver and Roy Emerson to have won every major tennis tournament twice.

Best of the show. Owner, breeder and handler David Fitzpatrick owns Wasabi, a Pekingese, after the dog won the Best in Show award at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show on Sunday June 13, 2021 in Tarrytown, NY

MONDAY June 14

