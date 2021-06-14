Caitlyn Jenner calls out Jimmy Kimmel after Donald Trump in wig comment





“The resemblance is strange,” Kimmel said with side-by-side images of Trump and Jenner making similar expressions.

Kimmel said Jenner was running “for attention” and joked that she “had a better chance of being the next Batman than she does Governor of California. She doesn’t know much about it. nothing, really. “

Kimmel also called out the 71-year-old ‘Caitlyn Jenner Car-Crashian’ in a nod to the 2015 car crash she was in and one person died.

“Last night @jimmykimmel called me Donald Trump in a wig,” Jenner replied on Twitter. “He obviously thinks trans women are just men with wigs on. Where’s the outrage on the left or the LGBT community? Being awake has to be optional if you’re a Democrat.”

Last night @jimmykimmel called me Donald Trump in a wig. He obviously believes trans women are just men with wigs. Where is the outrage on the left or the LGBT community? Being awake should be optional if you are a Democrat. pic.twitter.com/1PITkYE01w

– Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 11, 2021

Jenner then called Kimmel further.

“Speaking of @jimmykimmel, he also received a pass from WOKE for his use of black face and racist actions. Hypocrite,” she added.

“Plus @jimmykimmel got a WOKE pass as he asked women to pet him in public. His treatment of women is bad. Disgusting. Vile,” Jenner added.

Many users stepped in to let Jenner know what they were thinking.

“That’s not what he meant. He was referring to your tendency to criticize your competition on social media, without actually stating your platform or how you plan to accomplish it. We all know that,” noted a user.

“Jimmy was actually talking about your politics and who they align with… and you prove him right because just like Donald… you play the victim, girl,” another echoed.

“Seriously ?? Get off the political bandwagon. Be part of our community and what’s in the best interests of property instead of just being a typical name caller,” said a third user.

“So sad – the ‘woken up’ definitely choose what they ‘stand for’ and these are ONLY things that fit on their agenda. And it looks like @jimmykimmel is protected by some top organization in this hot mess of ‘entertainment’ “the industry,” one user agreed with Jenner.

Kimmel reportedly took a break from planning his show in the summer of 2020 when the black-faced Kimmel sketch resurfaced and he apologized, The Hill reported.

Kimmel’s comments came days after Jenner compared herself to Trump on The View. “He was a disruptor when he was president,” she said. “I want to do the same.”

Jenner reportedly voted for Trump in 2016, but not in 2020.

Jenner filed documents in April to replace current Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom. According to the Berkeley Institute of Government Studies, Jenner gets 6% support based on a study of 10,289 registered voters.







