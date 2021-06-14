CPC threat theory distorts reality

Illustration: Chen Xia / GT

As a Chinese saying goes, “Peaches and plums do not speak, yet a path forms beneath them.” It’s about the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) at 100 years old.

More and more countries are attaching increasing importance to CBD and learning from it due to its strong vitality and successful experience.

The three volumes of Xi Jinping: The governance of China have been distributed in over 160 countries and regions, selling millions of copies. Concepts such as “the Belt and the Road” and “a common destiny for humanity” have been recognized by most developing countries and have been enshrined in official documents of the United Nations and many international organizations. The schools and training systems founded by the CPC for all Party cadres have been followed, by way of example, by political parties in a number of developing countries. The high-level meeting of the CPC in dialogue with global political parties, held in 2017, saw the participation of more than 600 delegates representing nearly 300 political parties.

Various signs indicate that the global importance and charm of CPC has gradually expanded over time. On the flip side, however, it has caused unprecedented anxiety and panic among some Western political elites in recent years. Some conservative politicians, right-wing media, and academics have had a poor outlook on China. For example, Gordon G. Chang, a Chinese-American lawyer, published the book China’s impending collapse in 2001. Another US scholar, David Shambaugh, published an article titled “The Coming Chinese Crackup” in 2015. The theories were later promoted by former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his China adviser, Yu Maochun, known as Miles. Yu in the United States. Both exaggerated the “CCP threat theory” in an attempt to reconstruct US policy towards China.

COVID-19 hit the world hard in 2020. In the aftermath of this disaster, the CCP united and led Chinese people of all ethnic groups to fight the pandemic, and achieved major strategic achievements after arduous efforts. At the start of its epidemic, China spared no time in producing a large number of masks, ventilators, test kits and medical equipment relevant to the world. China shared the genome sequences of the coronavirus strains as soon as possible. It supplies vaccines to developing countries.

In the minds of the Chinese people, China has made huge sacrifices and major contributions in the global fight against the virus. It is worthy of appreciation. However, the situation is the opposite. A study published by the Pew Research Center in March showed that about nine in ten American adults (89%) view China as a competitor or an enemy and 48% believe that limiting China’s power and influence should be a top priority in US foreign policy. Americans have the worst impression of China since 1979.

An important reason for the free fall of the United States’ impression of China is that some Western forces have sensationalized the so-called CCP threat theory. They fabricated the “lab leak” lie and took advantage of some non-governmental organizations and law firms to make claims against China. They also touted false accounts that the CCP used the epidemic to rule with an iron fist and violate human rights. They also repeatedly cause trouble with issues related to Hong Kong and Xinjiang. It shapes people’s false impressions of CPC.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CCP, and it is necessary to expose the false logic of some American forces of the so-called CCP threat theory.

The first is authoritarianism. This refers to the principle that the ruling party demands that people absolutely obey its authority, and then form an absolute suppression of the thoughts and actions of individuals. Such authoritarian discrimination has existed for a long time. It has been used to analyze the political status of the Philippines in the mid-20th century, as well as Russia and other countries since the 21st century. Now it has been applied to China, forming baseless criticism, discrediting and even denying China’s success. It’s malicious. The CCP’s tarnishing for so-called authoritarianism completely ignores the people’s spontaneous support and love for the country’s progress.

The second is digital control. This means that the ruling party uses digital technology to control and harm all citizens and makes it incapable of realizing human rights protection. But this is completely misleading, ignoring the complex and innovative nature of governments and individuals. Under the leadership of the CCP, Chinese governments at all levels have turned to innovative methods such as promoting QR health codes, vaccine passports, and establishing common prevention and control mechanisms. It does not take away personal freedom. Rather, it is about achieving greater social freedom by tracking and suppressing the contagion of the coronavirus.

Facts prove that China is one of the countries with the lowest COVID-19 infection and death rates per million people. The tremendous progress in the fight against the plague proves the perfect combination of social governance and digital technology under the leadership of the CCP in the new era. It also shows the Chinese people’s deep tradition of benevolence and the CCP’s pursuit of people-centered values.

Promoting the global significance of the CCP’s 100 years of experience in the era of “intelligentization” concerns China’s social governance, protection of human rights, construction of infrastructure, level of people’s lives and urban safety have made progress. It humiliated the West, which tends to claim itself as the benchmark for modernization, but also upset the framework and traditional cognition of Western social sciences for more than 200 years.

The so-called CPC threat theory is an international distortion of the CPC system, and also a deliberate denial of China’s development. The Chinese people are proud of the global significance embodied by the 100th anniversary of the Party. But they must be very vigilant in the face of the anxiety and panic of certain Western forces.

The author is professor and executive dean of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China. [email protected]