Imran Khan joins Aleph Holding as Chairman; will help scale the global digital media business as it surpasses $ 1 billion in revenue





Khan has led two of the biggest tech IPOs in history – Alibaba and Snap, and is known to have joined companies poised for accelerated growth. Aleph is on track to hit $ 1 billion in revenue this year. Khan will help the company move beyond this milestone by entering new markets, acquiring additional partners and continuing to diversify its service and technology offering.

Aleph connects the biggest players in digital media (including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Snapchat, Twitch and TikTok) with the advertisers they rely on, whether global brands or aspiring entrepreneurs. The company ensures that the opportunities offered by digital media are available in all corners of the world – and does so in more than 70 markets around the world.

“I first met Gaston Taratuta five years ago, when his company won a major contract with Snap,” says Imran Khan, chairman of Aleph Holding. “Since then, I have kept an eye on the company because Aleph’s business model is unique. The organization has a global infrastructure that draws on genuine local expertise, and combines that with innovative technology in a way that no other company in this space can. I was impressed by the vitality of the platforms they represent as well as by the positive impact they have for advertisers in all the markets they enter. It is a model with a deep opportunity to evolve.

“Imran brings tremendous expertise to our business, and his combination of entrepreneurial thinking and global technology experience is the perfect fit for the next leg of our journey,” said Gaston Taratuta, CEO of Aleph Holding. “I founded the company in 2005 with only $ 5,000, and today we plan to end a year with $ 1 billion in revenue. We see significant new business opportunities in Aleph, and Imran will play a key role in helping us realize them. “

About Aleph Aleph is the world’s largest digital media partner. In more than 70 markets around the world, we are known for connecting the biggest players in digital media with the advertisers who rely on them.

Aleph helps advertisers maximize the value of their investment through a comprehensive service ecosystem – comprising innovative proprietary technology, digital expertise and deep-rooted local market knowledge. Our teams help brands master the main digital platforms, bringing them closer to their customers. These services are provided through our portfolio of digital media service brands: IMS; Httpool; SAGE.BLUE; and social snack.

At the same time, we act as an extension of the main digital players, giving them access to new and underserved markets. Our global infrastructure and scale means we can turn any market into a new success story.

As a trusted partner of the entire digital community, we believe growth drives growth. That’s why we’re unlocking the last mile of digital media.

