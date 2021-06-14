President urges improvement in health care discipline and acceleration of immunization

President Joko Widodo focused on two things in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic, namely the implementation of the implementation of health protocols on the ground as part of the implementation of restrictions micro-scale community activities (PPKM) and acceleration of the national immunization program. .

This was stated by the Minister of Health, Budi Gunadi Sadikin, in a press release with the Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs, Airlangga Hartarto, at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Monday, June 14, 2021, after attending a restricted meeting chaired by the president. Joko Widodo.

“The guidelines of the president had two accents, the first was the implementation on the ground for the implementation of the health protocols and was also supplemented by the vice president concerning trial, trace, and isolation. The second also underlined the need for an acceleration of the vaccination program, ”said the Minister of Health.

Regarding the implementation on the ground, the President stressed that the health protocols must be executed in a disciplined manner in accordance with the rules of the micro PPKM that have been made. The president also tasked the TNI commander and the national police chief to ensure that the implementation of the micro PPKM on the ground was really in line with what had been formulated by the government.

“Because a lot of the rules are good for the red, orange, yellow areas, but the implementation on the pitch must be disciplined,” he added.

In addition, the president also called for activities that have a high potential for transmitting viruses, such as going home, sightseeing and eating together in public places, to be given more consideration by his staff. According to the Minister of Health, these three activities are at the origin of the large number of family reunifications.

“He requested that these three activities where the possibility of removing the mask is high be taken into account, and again, the implementation on the ground is strengthened for activities such as long vacations, tourism activities of crowd, and also eating activities together. ”he explained.

During the meeting, the president also called for the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination program to be accelerated. The president called for the goal of 700,000 vaccinations per day to be reached this month and for the goal of 1 million vaccinations per day to be reached next month.

“For this, he instructed the TNI and Polri to help with the vaccination program through the local government, in order to be able to vaccinate up to 400,000 people per day. Thus, 600 thousand per day will pass through the canal. regional government, while 400 thousand per day will be carried out by the central line of TNI and Polri, ”he said.

“We are asked to make sure that the coordination goes well and that the vaccine supply is done correctly,” he continued.

The Minister of Health also reported that the delta or B.1 617.2 variant has been confirmed in a number of regions such as Kudus, Bangkalan and DKI Jakarta. It is therefore necessary to apply health protocols in a disciplined manner and to speed up vaccination.

“Because this is faster transmission, but not more lethal, you really have to speed up or be careful. Implementation on the ground and also acceleration of vaccination,” he said.