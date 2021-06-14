Five Nights At Freddy’s ‘Won’t Apologize’ For Donating To Donald Trump





Five nights at Freddy’s. (Scott Cawthon)

Scott Cawthon, creator of the popular horror video game series Five Nights at Freddys, has said he “won’t apologize” for funding Republican politicians, including Donald Trump.

The host and designer was criticized last week for donations to various US politicians.

As revealed by a Twitter user known as Chief Imagineering Officer of Antifa with a screenshot of Cawthon’s public documents, Cawthon maximized his political donations to a number of Republican politicians from 2015 to 2020.

Donations range from $ 5 to $ 5,000, including a donation of $ 2,000 to Donald Trump and a donation of $ 5,000 to anti-LGBT + Senator Mitch McConnell.

turns out that scott cawthon, well known as the creator of five nights at freddy’s and less known as a christian fundie, maximized his political donations to Republican candidates and PACs in 2020, reads the tweet.

– director of antifa imagination (@IAmGryphoneer) June 10, 2021

The list of politicians includes Democrat Tulsi Gabbard, who receives $ 2,500, but as noted, if you look at his politics, the picture becomes clear.

it’s a crypto-fash that has allied with Hindutva militias, pushes anti-trans bills, and has appeared on PragerU

Since then, Cawthon has followed Reddit to defend his position: “I have debated at length how best to resolve this issue, including not addressing it at all, but with so many people from the LGBT community on the base. of fans that I love, I don’t. an option.

“I would like to think the last seven years would have given me the benefit of the doubt in the way I try to treat people, but I was there, trending on Twitter to be homophobic, to be doxed, with people threatening come to my house.

He continued, “Even if there were candidates who had better things to say directly to the LGBT community and bigger promises to make, I thought their positions on other issues would have ended up doing a lot more. harm than good to these communities.

“I am a Republican. I am Christian. I am pro-life. I believe in god. I also believe in equality, science and common sense. Despite what some may say, all of these things can go together. This is not an apology or a promise of change, this is how it always has been. “

Cawthon is known as an animator and game designer, not only for Five Nights at Freddys, but also for a number of Bible films.

He started Five Nights at Freddys in 2014 and has since released several other games in the series, as well as a new trilogy and an upcoming film adaptation.

Due to the success of the series, in 2020 he was estimated to have a net worth of $ 60 million.

A new game in the series, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, is slated for release later this year on PlayStation and PC. A gameplay video was released recently during a PlayStation State of Play presentation.

However, many players have responded negatively to this news of donations, especially LGBT + players unhappy that Cawthon has funded politicians against LGBT + rights. The FNAF has been all the rage on Twitter ever since.

Stunned, bewildered, absolutely flabbergasted that the Houston, TX dude whose previous work includes “The Jesus Kids’ Club” and “A Christmas Journey: About the Blessings God Gives”, might be a little to the right. pic.twitter.com/jWKy4LlCNs

– June 18! June 18! (@GuyChihuehue) June 10, 2021

Sorry for the policy, but when someone donates to people who are actively trying to take away my rights as a human being, that person can get bent.

It sucks too because I really wanted to play this new upcoming FNAF game: / https://t.co/tmjrfCqDbw

– Donut (@ left4donut) June 11, 2021

If you did not know, several anti-trans bills have been passed this year alone and people like Scott are the reasons these bills and Conservative measures are passed. Yes, this is very important – you all pay him so that he can pay to have your rights taken away. https://t.co/flQLB7BBJT

– DO THEY HAVE TITS ON NAMEK? (@wild_forms) June 10, 2021

some people are really so dense and so blinded by the fandom. I can’t believe how many posts I’ve seen like “uh actually, just because the fnaf guy gave Republicans tens of thousands doesn’t mean he agrees with their agenda”, it is in fact the case. that’s literally what it means

– Bobby Schroeder (@ponettplus) June 11, 2021

For more gaming news, follow Gaymeo on Facebook. You can also email us with news or advice on [email protected]







