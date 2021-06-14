Keir Starmer slams Boris Johnson’s crowded G7 barbecue as weddings curtail

Keir Starmer struck after Boris Johnson hosted a crowded barbecue for world leaders at the G7 summit – while delaying the easing of the lockdown.
The Prime Minister bonded with the mighty on the grill with steak and lobster before roasting marshmallows on Cornwall beach.
No10 insisted that “the number was under 30” – the legal limit for outdoor gatherings.
But the Mirror counted around 40 people in the BBC footage, including security and wait staff.
The Labor chief said today that the barbecue optics “really don’t look good” as Boris Johnson is expected to delay England’s fourth lockdown stage by four weeks tonight.
Sir Keir told LBC Radio: Imagine if your wedding is next week, you are now watching 5 or 6 p.m. tonight, nervous that your wedding isn’t going as planned – we’re supposed to be going to a wedding in three weeks and we don’t know if that should happen.
“In the hearts of these people, they’ll have looked at this and said, it’s just a rule for them and a rule for me and it’s just not activated.
Mr Johnson will give a press conference at 6 p.m. in which he expected to delay his plan to remove the six-person limit for indoor gatherings.
Weddings can currently take place with a limit of 30 people – and it is believed the cap could still be lifted from June 21, one of the few changes to go as planned.
Asked about the barbecue, Boris Johnson’s spokesperson said: “Last night’s event was carried out in a completely secure manner against Covid under existing rules.
“Those who attended the summit had a daily testing regimen and the event was held outside.
“This was an informal meeting of G7 leaders and rightly so held in private… but you can see it was a relaxed atmosphere and the leaders were able to discuss outside of a formal setting. . “
The Labor leader told LBC: I think bringing world leaders together is really important and the most important thing right now is a global agreement to roll out vaccines around the world, because none of them will be safe until we all are.
But on the barbecue, he added: The optics of it didn’t look good, it really didn’t look good.
Tonight we’re going to hear from the Prime Minister – probably saying Alas, that word which means he’s about to tell us his plan hasn’t worked – and we’re four weeks away from further restrictions.
I think the outlook for those few days was not good and a lot of people are going to be quite frustrated to have seen this and to hear what they are going to hear tonight.
When asked if they broke the rules, he replied: They say they didn’t and I didn’t sit down to count individuals.
There’s no escaping – optics matter in these things and people are going to watch this. “
