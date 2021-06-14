In a crisis, Narendra Modi could always change the narrative. Then came the Covid-19



FILE Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a crowd of over 18,000 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, September 28, 2014. Modis’ efforts to quell dissent and accentuate the positives may not be successful measure to counter widespread anger over the fall of its governments response to the coronavirus pandemic. (Ruth Fremson / The New York Times). NOTEW DELHI As India ran out of air at the height of its COVID devastation, its leader appeared to advise his people to just breathe normally.

The instructions, some yoga tips for stressed out people, came from one of the many social media accounts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has used a powerful oratorical and digital sense to become India’s most dominant leader since decades. But the tweet showed how the Indian master of public perception is finding it increasingly difficult to get his point across, exposing the limits of his ability to control the narrative.

The ubiquitous Modi had largely disappeared from public view as his government proved powerless to stop the deaths and growing criticism of his performance. With his poll count declining and his allies scrambling to make their case on Indian talk shows, he increasingly pushed out positive messages and wellness advice.

The campaign struggled to connect. Sit in a comfortable meditative posture, read a tweet from one of Modis’ many accounts, which projects his diverse set of characters, this one the wise yoga guru. Keep the spine straight. Place the hands on the thighs. Gently close your eyes and lift your face slightly. Breathe normally.

One commentator replied: It’s like rubbing salt on wounds.

In turn, Modi tried to crush dissent. His government has been locked in a messy showdown with social media platforms to remove critical content. Police in Delhi, the capital, have arrested at least 20 people for putting up posters criticizing Modis’ handling of vaccinations. A protégé of Modi, who heads India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, threatened those who complained about the lack of oxygen.

On Monday, as official death and infection figures in India declined, Modi tried to seize the opportunity and change the narrative. In a rare televised address since the start of the second wave in April, he said the central government would help 900 million adults get free vaccines, a reversal of its earlier policy that forced state governments to a chaotic competition for limited supplies. A spokesperson said Modi has been too busy with silent work and work and work to appear in public during the pandemic.

Modis’ surge of positivity appears to be an attempt to drown out dissatisfaction. An investigation found that Modi’s disapproval had increased by about 10 percentage points since the second wave intensified. In another survey, one in six people said they had lost a loved one and blamed central government first, then fate, for their loss.

So many deaths, so much despair, children have lost their parents overnight, elderly parents have lost their young children, people have lost their spouses, said Shruti Chaturvedi, an entrepreneur who does relief work in the city. ‘State of Goa. How dare to tell them that they are positive?

Modis’s approval rating is still over 60%, according to a survey. But growing dissatisfaction suggests the prime minister may not be able to change public sentiment as easily by championing emotional nationalist causes or altering his image as he has done in the past. On the contrary, like any other politician, he can increasingly be judged on his ability to deliver.

There was a model that if you invisible the issues you don’t want to focus on and convince the rest of the population that only the visible part is the whole part, which seemed to work in the past, said Kota Neelima, founder. of the Institute of Perception Studies in New Delhi. But in a single disaster, she said, you actually notice that the government is absent.

Perhaps the most revealing criticism came from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a powerful organization with millions of members that has long supported India’s transformation into a Hindu state and which placed its hopes in Modi.

RSS recently attempted to help the positivity campaign by hosting a series of keynote lectures called Positivity Unlimited. But in his own speech, Mohan Bhagwat, the head of the RSS, could not entirely deflect the blame from the Modis administration: the government and the people had let their guard down, he said.

Modi acquired many of his skills as a communicator as an RSS volunteer, said Badri Narayan, a social historian and political analyst who has written extensively on the group. Its language of mobilization emphasizes a narrative loaded with symbolism echoing thousands of years of history.

He was trained in this oratory pedagogy, Narayan said. He came to learn how to use storytelling for larger messages, and he evolved this training in his own way.

How Modi comes out of the pandemic could depend on these talents, which have bailed him out in the past.

To become prime minister, Modi overcame a reputation tarnished by his alleged involvement in stoking religious violence when he was chief minister of the state of Gujarat two decades ago. For a time, he was banned from entering the United States on the grounds that he had violated religious freedoms. He successfully rebranded himself as the Hindu nationalist who could be the champion of India’s development. Shortly after winning the election in 2014, he traveled to New York City and spoke for an hour in a crowded Madison Square Garden to Chants of Modi! Modi! Modi!

In seven years as Prime Minister, he has tightly controlled his image. He prefers choreographed rallies and selective interviews over press conferences, avoiding vulnerability while providing plenty of content for his social media device and famous fan network.

In the face of the crisis, Modi has shown a knack for inventing a new narrative and changing characters, including a combative national champion, digital leader, and spirit guide. Sometimes he could seem deeply relatable, to others above it all. And he had what the opposition lacked: an ability to go viral.

In the 2019 elections, with the weakening economy, he highlighted the threat from Pakistan. Referring to an earlier comment from Modi, his party cast him as the toughest keeper in the country, bragging about Modis’ chest size as a sign of his strength.

Right before the vote, he visited a temple and went to meditate in a cave, emphasizing his religious devotion. The path was covered with a red carpet and surrounded by cameras. There were even photos and images of Modi meditating inside the small cave.

After the first wave of the virus last year, Modi declared victory, claiming that India, with a proactive approach, had saved all of humanity from a great tragedy. He passed into the image of a wise man in the service of the nation. He let his beard grow. Her office posted a video of Modi feeding baby peacocks, walking with full-plumed adult birds, and browsing documents with one at her feet.

When the second wave hit, Modi was on the campaign trail, bragging about the size of the crowd and tearing his opponents apart. Experts now say those rallies have undermined social distancing warnings.

Modi and his allies have tried to stifle negative voices as they scramble to cope with a catastrophic oxygen shortage and mismanagement of vaccine supplies. The main tactic seems to be the threat of bogging down critics in India’s labyrinthine legal system.

In Delhi, central government police arrested more than 20 people last month for placing posters criticizing Modis’ handling of the vaccination campaign. The posters were made by the ruling party in Delhi, which clashed with the Modis party. But the arrests for a simple act of protest in the nation’s capital sent shockwaves.

Modi can now be judged less by his rhetoric and ideology and more by his ability to deliver services, said Narayan, the historian.

The debate will shift to the policy of medicalization, to the safety of the body, Narayan said. He speaks as Prime Minister, so he must speak of delivery.

Click here to see Forbes India’s full coverage of the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and economy

New York Times Press Service 2019