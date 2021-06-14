Micro PPKM Plus, the insulation space becomes thinner





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – PandemicCorona virus (Covid-19) in Indonesia has shown no signs of declining. Even though the vaccination has been carried out, the daily number of cases continues to increase. As in Jakarta, positive cases of Covid-19 have exceeded 2,000 in recent days. In addition, a spike in cases also occurred in Central Java and East Java. In contrast, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) continues to promote vaccination against Covid-19. Jokowi even set the goal of DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan to vaccinate 100,000 per day and achieve collective immunity by the end of August 2021. The following are events and information regarding the development of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia over the past 24 hours which are summarized CNNIndonesia.com. Micro PPKM extended The government has decided to extend the application of the Micro-Scale Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) from June 15 to June 28, 2021. “For the red zone areas, 75% work from home,” said Airlangga Hartarto, chairman of the Covid-19 Handling and National Economic Recovery Committee (KPC-PEN). When setting up the micro PPKM, schools in the red zone are also required to carry out distance education (PJJ). Then religious people are invited to worship at home. Meanwhile, other regulations regarding public places still refer to previous micro PPKM regulations. Shopping malls, for example, are forced to close at 9:00 p.m. and have sanitary protocols in place. Thin bed capacity Ministry of Health data records at least 17 districts / towns with occupied beds or bed occupancy rate (BOR) isolation and intensive care for Covid-19 patients at 80 percent to 100 percent. Then, 25 districts / towns were registered to have an intensive care BOR above 80%. During this time, 21 regencies / towns with an isolation BOR above 80%. Some areas that enter the Intensive Care BOR Red Zone are West Bandung (100%), Sukabumi Town (100%), Majalengka (100%), Tasikmalaya (100%), and Garut (95%). Meanwhile, several areas that entered the red zone of the isolation BOR were East Lampung (100%), North Bengkulu (93%), Pati (97%), Semarang City (94%) and Blora (94%) . Most deaths this month The Covid-19 Management Task Force reported the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 this month. Today, Monday (6/14), there were 237 deaths in 24 hours. This number brings the total number of deaths from Covid-19 to 53,116 cases. Meanwhile, higher daily cases than today were found on May 11, 2021 with 247 cases. Throughout June 2021, the number of dead cases was in the range of 100 to 200. The lowest death cases were found on June 1 with 145 cases. Increase in active cases In the past 24 hours, the Covid-19 task force has recorded 8,189 daily confirmed positive cases. Bringing the cumulative number of positive cases to 1,919,547 cases. Of these, 115,197 cases are still active. The number has increased by 1,809 cases from the previous day. During that time, recovered cases increased by 6,143 cases. Nationally, Covid-19 patients declared cured reached 1,751,234 cases. TargetedJokowiJakarta Herd immunity President Joko Widodo has set DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan an objective of achieving group immunity or collective immunity against Covid-19 in August 2021. Jokowi also asked Anies to increase the vaccination capacity in Jakarta to 100,000 people per day. He wants the order to be implemented from next week. (fey / fra)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









