Anthony Mackie wanted a Donald Trump reference in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier





The advent of Disney Plus allowed the Marvel Cinematic Universe to address several weighty themes that the conquering franchise had never really explored on the big screen before. Ultimately, while WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are still big budget superhero shows, the former was a surprisingly complex examination of a woman’s grief, while the latter was socially and politically conscious. responsible for his heritage explorations. and race.

With no box office comebacks to fear, the respective creative teams behind all of the MCU’s streaming exclusives are free, if not actively encouraged, to tackle a serious topic, which Malcolm Spellman, lead writer of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier admitted was the key to him. when he was developing the story.

This was obviously of the utmost importance to Anthony Mackie as well, with the actor fully aware of the expectations that come with such topical issues while also taking on the role of star-studded American superhero. In a new interview, the actor revealed that he wanted his final speech to include a reference to Home Alone 2 star Donald Trump, but his request was denied.

“With all the protests and everything that happened in 2020, there were as many browns as blacks as there were whites as there were Asians. Everyone, everyone in this country right now wants to see a change, and this monologue sums it up in a beautiful way. One thing I wanted to put at the end of the monologue, and it was rejected, was, “If we were to make America even better, it has to be done by the Americans.” And no matter what your race, beliefs, color, or sexuality, you are American. And that’s what I think the new Captain America is capturing.

In the end, it was definitely the right call for Marvel to veto any direct recognition of the reality TV host and WWE Hall of Famer. Marvel remains publicly apolitical, and in the context of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, that would make no sense other than an open nod to the public. Not only that, but you can guarantee it wouldn’t have lacked a backlash and fury among some sections of the fanbase, clearly not worth it for high-ranking ranks for a single line of dialogue.

