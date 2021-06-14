Biden appeared to be breaking an unspoken royal rule by revealing what he and the Queen were talking about





President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden meeting with the Queen at Windsor Castle. CHRIS JACKSON Biden said the Queen asked him questions about Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping during their meeting on Sunday.

He appeared to have broken an unwritten rule that discussions with the Queen are private and informal.

But the Queen may have approved of Biden’s remarks in support of the G7 summit, a royal expert has said.

See more articles on Insider’s company page. President Joe Biden appeared to break long-standing protocol by revealing what he and Queen Elizabeth II discussed in their private meeting – but there’s a chance she’ll approve it on political grounds, one said. royal expert. Biden, who traveled to the UK last week to attend the G7 summit, met the queen Sunday for a private tea party at Windsor Castle. Speaking to reporters afterwards, he was exceptionally outspoken about what they talked about, including saying she reminded him of her mother. He also said she asked him about Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying: “She wanted to know who were the two leaders that I – the one I am about to meet, Mr. Putin – and she wanted to know about Xi Jinping, “without going into details. There is no hard and fast rule about disclosing what the Queen tells you, but it goes against established conventions, a royal expert told Insider. “It was definitely a surprise,” Richard Fitzwilliams said of Biden’s remarks. “It is the rule that nothing that is said [by] the queen is repeating herself, “he said.” The point of these conversations – like the Prime Minister’s weekly audience with the Queen – is that nothing is being revealed. “ “So technically, yes, he did in fact violate what is considered a protocol,” Fitzwilliams said, noting that by “protocol” he was referring to informal expectations rather than a written rule. However, he put forward a theory that Biden’s comments could have been “clarified and arranged in advance,” he said, to give royal weight to the democratic values ​​of the G7. The story continues “My only suggestion is that the reason, perhaps, why this was done, is that the G7 sees itself as a bulwark against totalitarian regimes.” Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Jill Biden at Connor Downs Academy in Cornwall on June 11, 2021. Photo by Jack Hill – WPA Pool / Getty Images Threats to democracy – including relations with China and Russia – was one of the discussion topics of the G7 in walking to the top. The Queen never comments on political affairs. But the move could allow Biden “to indicate that the Queen has concerns,” Fitzwilliam said. A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace declined to comment. This isn’t the first time someone has broken the unwritten rule. In 2012, the BBC apologized after its reporter, security correspondent Frank Gardner, said the Queen had told him about her views on radical Muslim cleric Abu Hamza, as The Guardian reported at the time. Read the original article on Initiated

