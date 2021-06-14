Pakistan continues unprecedented attack on civil liberties by attacking journalists





ANI | Updated: June 14, 2021 5:32 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 14 (ANI): As Pakistan continues to stifle free speech, the country continues a relentless attack on journalism as scribes are fired, harassed and assaulted for their critical reporting. Umer Ali writes for the DW News Agency that the military and its intelligence services are among the most “sensitive” entities in Pakistan and therefore do not like to be named. For this reason, journalists use a variety of expressions, such as “the establishment” for the military, the “department of agriculture” for the Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) and “trips for the military.” northern regions ”for enforced disappearances. Against Pakistani journalist Asad Ali Toor and Absar Alam’s shooting outside his home for criticizing the military, Ali noted that no progress has been made in arresting the culprits despite Islamabad being known for its vast system surveillance cameras. In July 2020, another prominent journalist, Matiullah Jan, was abducted outside his wife’s school. However, his abduction was filmed and he was later released after a violent reaction. The attacks on journalists are part of a larger attack on civil liberties in Pakistan, as several human rights activists and opposition politicians face arrests and charges of ‘treason’, Ali wrote for DW. In addition, the government led by Imran Khan has pursued a policy of enlightening journalists, which was noticeable when, in an interview, the Pakistani Minister of Information boasted of having learned of the report. last attack on Toor. He also alleged that it was “fashionable” in the Western media to accuse the ISI and that individuals about Pakistani intelligence agencies “lie” to “obtain immigration”.

According to Umer Ali, Khan’s government is pursuing a bill to protect journalists, in a similar fashion, as well as an ordinance to establish a “media development authority”, which has been unanimously condemned by journalists. and advocacy organizations as “draconian in its scope and devastating in its impact.” “With or without euphemisms, it is evident that the Pakistani military does not like independent journalism. And by aiding and encouraging the assault on journalism and enlightening those who are attacked, Imran Khan’s government has also made a choice – in plain sight, “he wrote for the DW News Agency Previously, Hamid Mir, host of flagship “Capital Talk” was taken off air for three days after denouncing growing restrictions on freedom of speech in the country and the safety of his colleagues, following the recent attack on Toor. Other media have come under pressure from authorities not to criticize government institutions or the judiciary. Freedom of the press has long been an issue in Pakistan, but the situation deteriorated markedly under Imran Khan, who called allegations of attacks on the Pakistani press a “joke.” recent attacks on journalists in Pakistan and increasing pressure on scribes critical of the ruled government by Imran Khan. The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has ranked Pakistan as the fifth most dangerous place to practice journalism, with 138 media people losing their lives there in the line of duty between 1990 and 2020 (ANI). )

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos